Volkswagen workers will have a 24% reduction in their working hours

Agreement is valid for 5 years and decreases 12% in wages; automaker seeks to face component crisis that affects production

The Volkswagen factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), closed an agreement with employees that provides for a reduction in working hours with a reduction in wages. The company tries to go through the crisis due to the lack of electronic components and parts, which continues to harm production at the automakers.

According to information from the ABC Metalworkers Union, the measure is guaranteed in an agreement valid for 5 years and the decision was communicated to workers, on Wednesday (June 22, 2022), in internal assemblies. Even with the high demand, the vehicles are not finished, resulting in a decrease in work.

The program has a 24% reduction in working hours and 12% in wages. The 5 days less work will be implemented shortly after the end of the collective vacation, which runs from June 27 to July 7.

less impact

According to the union’s administrative director and representative at Volkswagen, Wellington Messias Damasceno, the option to reduce working hours has less impact on the production chain and for outsourced workers.

“Volkswagen wanted to stop 1 shift. We negotiate to reduce working hours and keep shifts running, which reduces the impact on the production chain, on suppliers and, above all, on outsourced workers, who do not have the same agreement as Volkswagen workers”said.

According to the union, the measure will be evaluated month by month and may change until the situation normalizes, with no scheduled date.

Through a note, Volkswagen confirmed the adoption of new measures to make the workforce more flexible at the São Bernardo do Campo unit, provided for in a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the ABC Metalworkers Union, during the month of July, due to the missing components.

With information from Agência Brasil