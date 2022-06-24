VP activates Matheus Araújo for the first time and reaches 17 base athletes used in Corinthians

Vítor Pereira’s Corinthians has shown a fundamental difference in relation to previous teams: the use of youth from the base. So far, the alvinegro commander has already used 17 athletes from the base categories of the Parque São Jorge club.

Matheus Araújo, from the U-20, was the last boy called by Vítor Pereira. The midfielder came on during Timão’s 4-0 victory over Santos, this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

the defender Robert Renan, also from the Under-20, was another player who entered during the classic white-and-white. In addition to them, Vítor Pereira has also had other opportunities with the forwards Wesley and Felipe Augusto.

Another 12 athletes who graduated from Parque São Jorge are also on the list. They are: the goalkeeper Matheus Donellithe sides Fagner and Lucas Pitonthe defenders john victor and Raul Gustavomidfielders Du Queiroz, Maycon, Ron, William and Xavier and the attackers addon, Gustavo Mantuan and jo.

It is also worth mentioning that under the command of Vítor Pereira, the base has experienced a height of artillery. Gustavo Mantuan, for example, scored five goals with the coach. Adson, in turn, hit the net on three occasions, while Raul Gustavo celebrated two goals and Du Queiroz and Lucas Piton scored one goal each.

Corinthians returns to the pitch this weekend, this time for the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday, at 7:00 pm, the Alvinegra team will host Santos again at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the national tournament.

