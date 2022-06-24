Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband tattoos design and fans detonate: “It’s for her”

Wanessa’s ex-husband gets a tattoo on his back and the public claims it’s for her

After the widely publicized and commented separation between the singer Vanessa Camargo and the businessman Marcus Buaizboth were in the focus of the media and a lot has been reported about the ex-couple in recent months.

This Thursday, June 23, for example, Marcus Buaiz again made news when he exposed that he had a tattoo different from the patterns, representing a very strong symbology on his back.

Marcus Buaiz showed through his busy social networks, the exact moment he was in the tattoo chair drawing a phoenix, mystical bird that rises from the ashes, on his back.

In his Stories, he only wrote confirmation that the tattoo design is of a phoenix, an animal that only exists in legends, and he credited the artist who applied the work on his back, Akemi Higashi.

Despite the tattoo being in its initial features, the result has not yet been shown to the public as they would like to see, but there is a lot of speculation on the internet about the reason for this design.

In the comments of social networks, many followers of the businessman said that the symbology of the tattoo would be as a way of overcoming after the end of the businessman’s marriage with Vanessa Camargo. Others blatantly said, “It’s for her,” referring to the tattoo.

Remembering that Marcus Buaiz and Wanessa Camargo have been married for over 17 years and together they have two children, john francisco and john marcus. They announced their separation on May 02, 2022 and a lot of rumors and speculations surrounded this divorce.