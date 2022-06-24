Watch Milton Ribeiro’s recorded conversation that led to suspicion of interference in the PF operation | Policy

The MPF’s request was based on conversations between the former minister with third parties, recorded with the authorization of the Justice, and which, in the prosecutors’ view, are indications that President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the investigation.

Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Justice of Brasília, highlighted in his decision some excerpts from these conversations. See the transcript:

Conversation with a person identified as Waldomiro:

MILTON RIBEIRO: All walking, all walking. Now… you have to wait, right…. some issues are being resolved by divine mercy, right… the gun business, solved… that… that lie they talked… that the buses were overpriced in the FNDE… for… (unintelligible) also… now the issue of pastors will be missing, right? But I think that the issue of pastors… is something that I’m a little afraid of… the process… doing that search and seizure thing, you know?

Conversation with a person identified as Adolfo:

MILTON: (…) but some things have already been resolved, right… accusation that there was overpricing… that has already been… now, there still remains the issue of the involvement of the pastors, but I believe that, in due course, they will be clarified….

Conversation with a family member:

MILTON: No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Good! It can happen, right? if there are any signs…