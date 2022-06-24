‘We have a Peppa Pig on the runway’, pilot warns air traffic control

Manchester Airport in the background (Google Earth) and, in the highlight, the image of the object on the runway





It’s not something you hear every day on the communication frequency of an international airport, but a pilot for a British company Jet2 told air traffic control at Manchester Airport, in England, that there was a Peppa Pig balloon on the runway.

They saw the pink inflatable measuring about a meter after they landed the aircraft, according to the English portal. The Sun this Thursday, June 23, based on what witnessed a spotter.

Airplane observer Glen Ramsey, 49, told the paper he also saw and photographed the balloon as he watched the planes land from the airport’s observation park.

He said: “The balloon had legs, so it looked like Peppa Pig was actually crossing the track.” Ramsey also described that he thought the inflatable might have escaped from a children’s play area in an observation tower.

The pilots of the Jet2 plane arrived from a flight from Faro, Portugal, around 2 pm on Tuesday, June 21, when they spotted the object on the runway as they taxied to the apron.





After one of them reported the object to air traffic control, a truck and a fire engine were sent to the runway to pick up the balloon and check if there was anything else lost around the operational area.

Manchester Airport confirmed the incident to The Sun and said that the collection and removal of windblown trash “is part of standard day-to-day aerodrome operations.”