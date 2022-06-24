“We stopped in time”, says medical director excommunicated for legal abortions

In August 2020, obstetrician Olímpio Moraes offered Cisam (Centro Integrado de Saúde Amaury de Medeiros), where he was director, in Recife, to receive a 10-year-old girl from Espírito Santo who was pregnant after being raped by her uncle.

In this case, the termination of the child’s pregnancy was carried out after protests by radical religious and political groups, who went to Cisam’s door to call him and the girl murderers. The girl had to get into the trunk of the car, hidden, to perform the procedure.

Almost two years later, Moraes —who has already been excommunicated by the Catholic Church— is apprehensive about history repeating itself, this time with an 11-year-old child who wanted to end her pregnancy after being raped, but was prevented by judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, in Santa Catarina. Yesterday, it was reported that she managed to have the abortion.

According to him, it is not just now that the country has “stopped walking”, but when there was a rise in the importance of the so-called bible bench in the Chamber, which started to stop the modernization of norms and legislation on the subject. “We’ve been stuck in time for at least 10 years,” he says.

“Until 2010, we were making progress, but then it got off the agenda successively, because people [contrárias] increased their power of influence. Whenever a government [no caso, Dilma Rousseff] weakens, the first bargaining chip is women’s rights. It’s always like that,” she laments.

The tendency was, after so many years of knowledge, to move forward. Every advanced democratic society adopts public policies that extend these rights to women, to human rights, but we stopped. The current moment, I would say, is just the icing on the cake.

Olímpio Moraes Filho

Now, in the Jair Bolsonaro government, Moraes says that “a lot has changed”. He cites that there are even greater attempts to pull back.

“This government tries to block access to the service. See also the new manual recently released by the ministry. It was previously made by Febrasgo [Federação Brasileira das Associações de Ginecologia e Obstetrícia], with a multidisciplinary health and law team. Now he comes up with lies and isolated data that distort and say that abortion is not safe,” he says.

However, he says that after the repercussion of the case of the girl from Espírito Santo, many services began to perform the procedure across the country. “People are no longer accepting [a negativa de oferecer o serviço]. That case served to bring the debate and made us more united in the cause “, he reports.

Demonstration in Rio de Janeiro for the right to abortion, on the 13th Image: Fernando Frazão (Agência Brasil).

Cisam reoffers structure

Again, Cisam offered its structure to perform the abortion of the child from Santa Catarina, as it did in 2020, but she performed the procedure in the same hospital that, previously, refused to perform the first care. “It can be done anywhere, it’s just the will to do it”, says Moraes.

The case of the girl in Santa Catarina is identical to what Cisam treated in Recife with regard to the time of pregnancy.

“In medicine, there is a concept that abortion is up to 22 weeks, when birth is considered unfeasible: it does not survive because it does not have a lung; but then, from 23, 24 weeks onwards, you have the chance to be born alive, but with remote chance [de sobreviver depois]“, it says.

Moraes emphasizes that, in all cases, the family’s autonomy must be respected when deciding whether or not to have an abortion. “After 22 weeks, cardiac arrest must be induced [de feto] through an injection. And this procedure, in this case, ends up bumping into the discomfort of some professionals”, he says.

However, it is important to mention that the law does not mention a deadline for a rape victim to want to terminate the pregnancy. “It is not necessary to ask for judicial authorization. The limit was put by us [médicos]but due to operational and ethical limits”, he explains.

For him, given personal convictions, some doctors are afraid to perform an abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy. “Then they ask the woman or her family to seek the Judiciary just to take the burden of conscience”.

Access to legal abortion is authorized in Brazil in three situations: when the pregnancy is the result of rape, when it poses a risk to the life of the pregnant woman and in case of fetal anencephaly — the latter added by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in 2012.

Cisam, reference hospital for legal abortion in Recife Image: Disclosure

long defense history

Moraes has a long history of advocating for poor women to have the right to legal abortion through the SUS (Unified Health System). He is director of Febrasgo, an entity that was a pioneer in the debate and production of protocols on legal abortion in the country.

He and the federation treat abortion as a public health problem. The entity, which has 16,000 members, has a commission —among its 29 commissions— that since 1990 has been working and studying violence against women due to abortion provided for by law.

“Historically, this group worked even before the Ministry of Health did the first services, we produced the manuals and protocols, but now there was a break”, he recalls.

The break, says Moraes, is that Febrasgo stopped participating. “We are no longer called upon to give an opinion on this, an absurd thing of this government”.

Obstetrician Olímpio Moraes Image: Teresa Maia/UOL

On the other hand, he says, doctors and health professionals created a more articulated bond during this period to defend the right of women who want to have a legal abortion.

“Today we talk openly about the subject, we have professionals, the press, jurists on our side”, he celebrates.

A different situation occurred in 2009, for example, when he was excommunicated after receiving and performing an abortion on twins, also at Cisam, of a girl from Alagoinha (PE) who was raped by her stepfather and which caused a great deal of repercussion.

The local archbishop excommunicated him, as he did with all the medical staff. “It was a case even more repercussion than this one. [do Espírito Santo]there was press outside Brazil talking”, he recalls.

The situation is not the same. There is a lot of hatred from these people, but there is greater resistance than there was 15, 20 years ago. Today we have more doctors in my specialty than doctors, when we talk about professionals up to 40 years old.

Olímpio Moraes Filho

In 2015, he participated in a Senate hearing in which he defended women’s right to abortion and sharply criticized the Brazilian elite, who would often be against the right, but pay for illegal abortions in private clinics.

History and advances

Moraes recalls that the law that instituted abortion in the country dates back to 1940, under the government of Getúlio Vargas. “When Congress enacted the law, nobody excommunicated or called Vargas a murderer. And look, we made a law that neither Canada nor the United States had,” he explains.

At that time, however, abortion was decided by the woman’s “owner.” “Family traditions said that it was degrading to have a successor who was not from the nucleus of the family. This only became part of the customs agenda and from the creation of the SUS [em 1988]”, he says.

Part of the resistance on the issue even today, he says, comes from the interpretation – which he believes – by Christians about abortion.