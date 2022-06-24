We used a horse with a human skeleton in Assassin’s Creed and we didn’t even know

Former Ubisoft developer says the decision came due to resource limitations

When we talk about games that innovated, the first Assassin’s Creed was one of them, without a doubt. Freedom of movement was something that was impressive at the time. In some moments of more open map, we could ride and the horse we used was made of humans. Yeah, weird, but a Former Ubisoft developer says that, due to technical limitations, Altair’s horse had a “human skeleton”.

Charles Randall seems like he’s the type who likes a “bullshit” (just take a look at his Twitter), and also likes to talk about the development of the first Assassin’s Creed. Talking about the structure of character modeling in the game, Randall comments that “the horse in AC1 was just a twisted human skeleton. [email protected]#$%, because our tool only worked with bipeds in 3ds max”.

“Cheers to the amazing animators who managed to make that guy look like a horse,” adds Charles. Before that, they were talking about Malik’s body structure, a character missing one of his arms.

“In Assassin’s Creed, we didn’t have the budget for a custom skeleton, or part of the model, for Malik, so his ‘arm that doesn’t exist’ is just backwards. I assume if you could get the camera on it, you’d see a little arm inside your biceps”, comments the developer.

He also says that if at some point, playing Assassin’s Creed, you died crossing the limits of the scenario, it’s his fault. “In AC1, there was always a new way to take your character beyond the limits of the level, allowing access to places you shouldn’t go. I had to fix that by implementing my ultimate theoretical fix: kill the player. So if you ever died near a boundary wall for no reason? All of me,” Randall says.

In another tweet, he encourages Ubisoft to release a compilation of Watch Dogs: Legion bug videos. “I really wish they had a little confidence once and let them go,” he comments.

Assassin’s Creed made its name, even too much, reaching a point where the fans themselves started asking Ubisoft to put the brakes on. Even so, the franchise has become one of the biggest in the industry and very profitable for the developer.

