“We will see much worse days”, says Economy Minister

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said earlier this week that the world had experienced “much worse days“. Despite this, he stated that Brazil should grow and stand out due to energy and food security. Two areas in which, according to Guedes, the country does not depend on other countries.

In the words of the Minister of Economy, Brazil is “out of sync” with the world economy. The statement was made during the event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), last Monday (20). Despite Guedes’ declaration, hunger in the country affects more than 33 million people every day.

Also during the minister’s statement, the countries of Europe and even the United States will “review growth downwards”. In the minister’s view, these countries do not have their own growth dynamics, unlike Brazil.

Regarding Brazil’s energy potential, Guedes said that the privatization of Eletrobras will be a way of guaranteeing the country’s energy security.

During the speech, the minister also criticized the performance of central banks around the world in the face of inflation that affects many countries. And he said that Brazil is at the beginning of a long growth cycle. While other countries follow the opposite path.

In other words, they came from good years and now they will feel the impacts on the economy and more strongly the consequences of the war in Ukraine. “Don’t believe that if it sinks there we are lost, it’s not true. We have vitamin to grow,” she reinforced.

