What’s New in WhatsApp: Editing Sent Messages

With the 2.17.26 Beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it seems that the app will gain the option to edit already sent messages. Check out!

According to information from the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp has started testing a new feature. In short, the tool should allow you to edit text messages you’ve already sent. The discovery of the novelty occurred in a test version of the Android application. Below, check out the details.

How will editing sent messages on WhatsApp work?

Currently, when a WhatsApp user sends a text message with a misspelling, for example, he can delete the message and send another one again. However, it is not possible to edit the sent message that contains the error – which would be a much simpler operation.

With the 2.17.26 Beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it now looks like the app will gain the option to edit already sent messages. According to the WABetaInfo website, to edit a message you send in the Beta version of the app, the user must tap and hold the message. From there, the smartphone will display a menu, which includes the option to edit a message.

In addition, the website highlights that despite the novelty being discovered in the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the feature should also be available on iOS and the Web version. There is currently no information on when support for editing messages will be available to all users.

How to test the Beta version for Android?

WhatsApp Beta versions are constantly being updated with new features before they become available to the general public. Recently, the Beta version of the app gained support for silent group exit. There should also be a conversation filter in the iOS version, for example.

For those who want to test new features in the Android version of WhatsApp, it is necessary to register for the Google Play Beta Program. To do so, access the Google Play Beta Program at this link.

Then tap on the “Become a tester” button. Here, it is worth mentioning that the number of places for the program is limited. Therefore, not everyone who clicks on this link can test the version. So tap the link frequently to see if new jobs are available.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com