who are the untouchables of the internet?

Many fans and celebrities came out in defense of Maisa on social media after Sonia Abrão did not agree with the possibility of casting the young woman as an anchor in the return of the “Video Show” (Globo).

The presenter of the program “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!) said that Maisa is “boring”, “unfriendly” and that “didn’t do well in the program she did on SBT”. This is not the first time that criticism of famous figures has angered the internet.

The “Central Splash” analyzed cases of other famous considered “untouchables” in the court of social networks. Among them Juliette, Casimiro, Arthur Aguiar and Luva de Pedreiro.

Last month, for example, a speech by actress Samantha Schmutz generated a lot of controversy for questioning whether Juliette, who invested in her career as a singer after winning the “BBB 21”, is an artist.

for the columnist splash Lucas Pasin, it is important that criticism of famous people is based on good arguments.

When you’re going to criticize someone famous, you have to have arguments. Saying that so-and-so is unbearable and that he doesn’t deserve fame without justification sounds like something personal.

The columnist recalls that in the case of his column, in which a journalistic fact-finding process is carried out, there is still the risk of being targeted by the internet court.

This occurs, according to columnist Aline Ramos, because people are moved by emotion and face criticism of people they admire as if it were something personal to their ego.

People have a very strong emotional relationship and when there is some criticism they feel as if they were talking about themselves (…) In this mixture of identity and taste, people feel personally offended.

Chico Barney adds that the difficulty of dealing with different opinions about celebrities is also a generational issue, since with the internet people only consume what they like and are not open to different views on the same things.

One of the coolest things is hearing different opinions and disagreement is healthy. The more different and informed opinions, we only have to win.

