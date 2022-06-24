Who is Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo, a prosecutor’s aggressor in São Paulo?

Maria Dulce Miranda – State of Minas

posted on 06/23/2022 19:47



(credit: Playback / social networks)

The images of the aggression of Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo to Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros shocked social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the prosecutor of the municipality of Registro (SP) punching and kicking his co-worker. In addition to physical aggression, he also insulted the prosecutor. On the night of this Wednesday (22/6), the Justice decreed the arrest of Demetrius.

In the arrest warrant, the delegate responsible for the case, Daniel Vaz Rocha, pointed out that the accused “has been having serious relationship problems with women in the work environment, and, when released, he exposes their lives to danger and, consequently, their lives.” public order”.

Demétrius has a degree in Law from Universidade São Judas Tadeus. He completed the course in 2010, in the city of São Paulo. His final course work was on human rights and the hierarchical position of treaties on the subject.





During college, Demétrius participated in a research project, between 2008 and 2009, entitled “The writ of injunction and the omission of the Legislative Power: position in the Federal Supreme Court”.

His academic profile, last updated in 2010, also includes awards during his time at the University: the VII and IX Paulo Guilherme de Almeida Awards, for law students with the best performance; o I Contest for Technical Articles of the Faculty; and third place in the ENADE simulation.

The curriculum also shows that Demétrius did internships at the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo, at the law firm Pellon & Associados, at the Union of Administrators of the State of São Paulo, at the Special Civil Court and at the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury.

In 2011, Demétrius passed the exam of the Brazilian Bar Association, becoming able to practice the profession. According to the G1 portal, in the same year, he started his career at the City Hall of Registro.

antisocial behavior

In an interview with TV Tribuna, Gabriela, who was assaulted by Demetrius, said that the two worked together for almost 10 years and that, until 2018, they maintained a friendly relationship and even went out with the prosecutor’s team. According to the prosecutor, her colleague’s behavior changed when she was promoted to city hall in 2019, becoming ‘antisocial’.

“He didn’t talk to us, he didn’t say ‘good morning’, he didn’t say hello on the street, he wasn’t collaborative, he didn’t integrate into the work. It was practically impossible to work in a group with him”, he reported.

The TV Globo affiliate also spoke with a personal trainer at the gym Demétrius attended. According to the professional, the prosecutor was a guy of few words, but very cordial. “I didn’t expect this kind of behavior from him. The superficial contact I had never showed that he would do what he did. But a very quiet guy, very closed, I don’t know. It’s very strange”, he pointed out.

Profiles locked on social networks





Demetrius’ profile on Instagram had a Bolsonarista phrase in the description

(photo: reproduction / social networks)





After the backlash on social media, Demetrius restricted who can access his profile. On Instagram, he also deleted the posts and description. In prints that circulate on the networks, it is possible to see that on his personal page there was the phrase “Brazil above all. God above all!”, Bolsonarista motto.





Demetrius locked his Instagram profile and deleted tags

(photo: reproduction / social networks)





He also deleted his last name and mention of his profession. On Facebook, the attacker deleted the publications and left only three open. After receiving negative comments, he limited who can write on his posts.





Demetrius has restricted who can comment on his posts on social media after receiving name-calling

(photo: reproduction / social networks)





Among the comments are insults such as “scoundrel”, “coward” and “aggressor of women”.





Among the insults are ‘aggressor of women’ and ‘coward’

(photo: reproduction / social networks)



