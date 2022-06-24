Why are tiny mites that live and breed deep in your face threatened

Demodex folliculorum, the mite that lives on your face

Demodex folliculorum mites, as scientists call them, are just 0.3 mm long.

Exfoliating, moisturizing and putting on sunscreen every day is standard in many people’s skin care routine.

But what about the mites that clean our pores, like the Demodex folliculorumthat spend their whole lives in the depths of our face?

At night, these 0.3 millimeter-long organisms emerge from the pores to find a new skin follicle and mate with a mate.

A new study has just discovered that these tiny mites may be facing a major problem: their DNA is eroding, which means they are close to extinction.

