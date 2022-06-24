William Bonner accused of mocking Jair Bolsonaro during JN – Trends

William Bonner accused of mocking Bolsonaro during JN (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/Montagem)

O ncora William Bonner se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados no Twitter na noite da ltima quinta-feira (23/06) aps uma fala supostamente debochada sobre o presidente da Repblica Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After the arrest of the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, arrested on suspicion of influence trafficking and passive corruption when he was in charge of the portfolio, the Chief Executive stated in his traditional weekly live, that he exaggerated when he said that he “would put his face in the fire” for him and that he was upset when he found out about the prison on Wednesday (22/03).

live during the National Journal, from TV Globo, William broadcast the information, it went viral on social networks and many internet users pointed out irony in the journalist’s speech. “In an internet broadcast this evening, President Bolsonaro said he exaggerated when he said he put his face in the fire for Milton Ribeiro. Now, the president just puts his hand in the fire”, narrated Bonner.

On the social network, many enjoyed the communicator’s paused intonation. “William Bonner mocked my mood too much”, said a follower. “This Bonner is mocking,” commented another. “The desire that Bonner must have to laugh, reading these things Bolsonaro says”, commented a third. “There is no one capable of reading this news with that tone but William Bonner”, fired an internet user. “I had to laugh with Bonner all serious replicating Bolsonaro’s phrase”, fired a user.

Check out the video below: