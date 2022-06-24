Winits calls police sexist and wife counters

The reality show “A Ponte”, shown by HBO Max, has come to an end, but the conflicts generated in the program still continue.

Danielle Winits, before being eliminated, pointed out that police officer Diego Del Rio, also a participant in the attraction, was sexist and advised that the other confined be careful. The accusation reverberated on social media and Giovanna, Diego’s wife, countered the actress.

In conversation with this column of splash, Giovanna defended her husband and accused Winits of “self-promoting” talking about Diego. She also questioned whether the actress would not be trivializing machismo.

The big question is that people have already created the stereotype of a police officer, male, straight and handsome as sexist. This is pre-judgment, so we need to review who, in fact, is being prejudiced in this story.

Giovanna emphasizes: “I believe that there was a big mistake in Danielle Winits’ speech and opinion. First, because, at no time, Diego placed himself as superior to anyone. On the contrary, he always defended women and, constantly, brings up questions involving the defense of them, in addition to being engaged in projects in support of the victim.”

Finally, the wife of the finalist of “The Bridge” completes:

Accusing someone of machismo is serious, even worse is using it to promote yourself. So, is it worth thinking about? Is it Diego who is trivializing machismo or is it Winits herself?

‘You don’t owe the court’

Danielle Winits and Giovanna comment on the post of the program ‘A Ponte: The Bridge Brasil’ Image: Playback/Instagram

On social media, Danielle Winits published stories recalling the moment she would have fought, according to her, structural machismo. Giovanna even commented on publications on the program’s official page and fans of the reality pointed indirect to André Gonçalves, the actress’s husband.

“[…] Diego supports his children, what madness huh?! You don’t owe anything in court, do you believe? Besides, would I not even marry a man who barely supports the children he brings into the world? and ‘if’ I did I wouldn’t try to go unnoticed,” she wrote.

Giovanna didn’t want to go into details with this column of splash about posting on social media.

Danielle Winits is married to André Gonçalves, who is facing legal problems due to the non-payment of the child support of his two daughters, Valentina, who he had with Cynthia Benini, and Manuela, the result of his relationship with Tereza Seiblitz.

Searched for this column splashDanielle Winits declined to comment.