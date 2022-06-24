With a party by Botafogo fans in the Chamber of Rio, Textor, Carli and Gatito receive the title of Carioca citizen

With the right to invade the fans of the Botafogowhich filled the galleries of the City Council of Rio de Janeiro City Councilors, businessman John Textor, goalkeeper Gatito Fernández and defender Joel Carli received the title of carioca citizen on Thursday night (23).

The honor was a project by councilor Márcio Ribeiro (Avante-RJ), who is a Botafogo fan. The award is given to non-carioca citizens with “recognized services rendered to the municipality”.

The ceremony began after the scheduled time due to a slight delay by John Textor and was also attended by family members of Gatito and Carli and with the alvinegro idol Jairzinho, who was greatly applauded and had his name shouted by the Botafogo fans, in addition to the president Durcesio Mello, vice president Vinicius Assumpção and football director André Mazzuco.

The first to receive the honor was Joel Carli, who was visibly moved and gave thanks.

“I’m not used to speaking in front of so many people. First of all, I would like to thank Márcio, it is a very special day for me and my family. From the day we arrived in 2016 we were very well welcomed by every citizen, we were delighted by the city. We are very happy right now. Thank Botafogo for allowing me to work every day at the best club in the world, in the most beautiful city in the world. For those who know me, I really feel that way. Thank you all for showing so much affection every day. I will cherish this memory very fondly. It is an honor for me to share this very special day with John Textor, who is the person who arrived who allowed us to dream that the club will be gigantic again as it always was, and also with a great friend that football gave me (Gatito) – said Carl.

Gatito Fernández was honored next and dedicated the honor to his father, former goalkeeper Gato Fernández.

– It is a very special night for me, I would like to thank everyone present. Rio is a city that welcomed me in a very beautiful way, which will be marked for the rest of my life, where my Rafaela was born, where we chose her to be born, where our second child will be born in a few months. This title of citizen is part of all fans, without you it would not be possible. I would like to dedicate this title to my father, without him I would not be here, he taught me all the values ​​I have today, which teaches me to be an exemplary father of a family – thanked Gatito.

Finally, it was the turn of John Textor, who gave a long speech:

– I asked them to put my best moments in the video, and they made me cry. My video was very short, and Gatito and Carli’s video was much better. I told them that I am very happy that I am now their older brother, now we are brothers. I saw you on TV, you are giants, very important to Botafogo. Kitty, you are definitely a Premier League goalkeeper, but I promise I will not sell you to Crystal Palace. I especially want to thank Durcesio and Pedro (Paulo, federal deputy), two men with a great vision, I came to Brazil for the historic moment that is coming. It’s a privilege in life, and I say to young people, to be a part of this special moment that people will remember for years to come. It’s a great club, but it’s more than that. Something happens in Brazil that the world is starting to pay attention to again. If I came to Brazil, it is an honor to connect to Mais Tradicional. I can’t believe I was so lucky that this happened to me. Pedro and Durcesio, you paved the way for me to arrive and be part of this family. Marcio, I thought your idea was crazy, but when I walked in and saw this avalanche of love in this very special house, I thank you for having done it.

– Many tell me that he is a fan because it is “my father’s team, my grandfather’s team”, but now we have the opportunity to do something special, for children to choose Botafogo. Now we have to build a new generation of Botafogo fans. And you do it by winning. We cannot promise victories, but we can promise that we will work harder than anyone else to win. With the passion of our fans, in good times and bad, we feel their energy, that’s why I got so emotional that day. Let’s work hard and let’s honor this love of yours with hard work. Thank you for this honor, I feel this love from Rio, I am passing it on to my family, thank you very much.