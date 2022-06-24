With Free Shipping Ended, Shopee Conducts Mass Layoffs

Changes to Shopee’s shipping coupons didn’t please consumers (Getty Images)

Shopee lays off at least 50 employees and another 100 contractors;

Movement happens after free shipping policy changes;

Company is part of the set of companies that have laid off in droves.

Shopee, an e-commerce platform, laid off at least 50 employees this week and another 100 temporary service providers, from the HR company GiGroup, who worked in a distribution center in Barueri. The company has around 1,500 workers in Brazil.

The layoffs were reported on the Layoffs Brasil website, which points out the dismissal of employees from companies and startups, and disclosed by Estadão. The move comes after the company ended its unrestricted free shipping policy for consumers.

In May, the Singapore giant increased the minimum amount to give discounts on shipping. The cart needed to have more than R$ 29 in purchases, whereas before R$ 20 was enough. This, however, was only valid for products with the “Extra Free Shipping” seal. When the items in question do not have the label, discount coupons on delivery are only valid on purchases over R$59 (before, it was R$50). The coupon allows you to save up to R$ 20 in shipping costs.

The change in strategy caused several consumers to criticize Shopee on social media. According to Estadão, free shipping for all purchases helped expand the customer base, but proved unsustainable in the long term.

The company is also criticized for allegedly colluding with the sale of imported products without complying with all fees and legal requirements in the country, but denies the accusation.

positioning

To Canaltech, Shopee said that layoffs “are routine and periodic actions that are part of the business” and highlighted the measures it has adopted to expand its operations in Brazil. See below:

“In just over two years in Brazil, the company already has more than 2 million Brazilian salespeople registered, reinforcing its commitment to the development of local entrepreneurship, and more than 1,500 employees in the country. To support its expansion, Shopee opened, in April this year, its second office, which occupies four floors of a building in Largo da Batata.

The company’s headquarters are located at Av. Faria Lima, also in São Paulo, reinforcing its investment in the local economy and growth of the platform. Currently, Shopee has more than 100 vacancies, which strengthens different areas of the economy. The company, based in the city of São Paulo since 2019, emphasizes that it complies with all local legislation, including the payment of taxes. About employee movements are routine and periodic actions that are part of the business. Shopee maintains its strategy and commitment to Brazil”.

Shopee is among the companies that have embraced mass layoffs in recent months. Ebanx also terminated about 20% of its workforce and several other startups followed the same movement, such as Facily, Kavak, Vtex, Favo, QuintoAndar, Loft, Olist, Mercado Bitcoin, Zak, Bitso, TGroup, Sami and Sanar.