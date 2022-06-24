With gasoline prices soaring, see where to fuel up in the State of Rio

O gasoline increase — which passed through the refineries from BRL 3.86 to BRL 4.06 per liter, up 5.18%, on the 18th — it still does not appear in the survey carried out weekly by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). However, if the consumer takes into account the prices of the gas stations, you can know where the fuel can be more into account. EXTRA researched the ANP website and selected stations in the city of Rio and in other municipalities in the state where it is possible to fill up for a little less. Check it out below.
the two posts cheaper in the capital are in the North Zone: in Rio Comprido, the liter is selling at R$7,190, and in Olaria, at R$7,290. In Baixada Fluminense, a liter of gasoline costs R$7,190 at a gas station in Duque de Caxias and R$7,090 in São João de Meriti. In Niterói and São Gonçalo, prices are R$7,350 and R$7,340, respectively.
In the Lagos Region, it is possible to find a liter of gasoline for R$ 7,490, in Iguabinha, district of Araruama. In Cabo Frio (R$7,880) and Saquarema (R$7,870), the value per liter is already close to R$8.
To save money, you need search. On the ANP website (preco.anp.gov.br), for example, it is possible to consult the values by state and municipalities. In addition, the portal provides information on ethanol, gasoline with additives, natural gas (CNG) and even 13kg bottled gas (LPG).
Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at Ibmec/RJ and Fundação D. Cabral, explains that drivers need to keep an eye on prices in stations along the way which it usually does.
“If the driver has to drive a lot, the driver will end up using more gas, and the savings of just a few cents will not justify the additional consumption to find the station,” he explains.
More than R$ 8: hold your pocket!
In some places the price is more than R$8, as in three gas stations in Flamengo, in the South Zone of Rio: the liter costs R$8,090, R$8,290 and R$8,45. The highest value was found in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, for R$ 8,990.
Angra dos Reis and Petrópolis have a liter of gasoline at R$ 8,090. In Itaperuna, the price goes to R$ 8,140. In Três Rios, fuel costs R$ 8,040.
Less expensive liter in other municipalities in the state
Angra dos Reis
Jacuecanga Post, on Avenida Raul Pompeia s/nº, area A, white flag: BRL 8,090
Araruama
Riviera Del Sol Auto Service, on Rodovia Amaral Peixoto s/nº, Km 94.5, white flag: BRL 7,490
Barra do Piraí
Auto Posto Maracanã, at Rua Paulo Fernandes 224, white flag: BRL 7,880
Soft bar
BM University Post, on Rua Dr. Mario Ramos 273, downtown, white flag: BRL 7,590
purple Belford
New Vision Gas Station of Lote XV, on Avenida Leonel de Moura Brizola, white flag: BRL 7,390
Cabo Frio
Itajuru Post in Cabo Frio, at Avenida Julia Kubstchek 3, in the Center, white flag: BRL 7,880
fields
Arara Fluminense Comércio de Combustíveis, on Avenida Alberto Torres 100, downtown, Raízen flag: BRL 7,790
Duke of Caxias
Bentivi de Caxias Gas Station, at Rua Joaquim Peçanha 1.390, in Parque Lafaiete, white flag: BRL 7,190
itaboraí
Auto Posto Geranius, at Avenida Vinte e Dois de Maio 6.900, in Venda das Pedras, white flag: BRL 7,290
itaguaí
Itaguaí Auto Center, at Estrada Ary Parreiras 553, Lot 1, in São Francisco Xavier, white flag: BRL 7,490
itaperuna
Itavana Gas Station, at Rua Coronel Jose Bastos 894, at the Airport, white flag: BRL 8,140
Macaé
LV Station in Macaé, at Avenida Carlos A. Tinoco Garcia 1.852, in Jardim Sol Y Mar, Vibra Energia flag: BRL 7,990
Mage
Renaza de Magé Gas Station, on the Rio-Teresópolis Highway 16.886, in Santa Dalila, white flag: BRL 7,690
Sissy boy
Amrx Comercio de Combustíveis Station, on Rodovia Amaral Peixoto 0, area 018, white flag: BRL 7,390
nilopolis
Nossa Senhora Aparecida Post, at Estrada Getúlio Moura 2.075, in the Center, white flag: BRL 7,490
Niterói
Post Iccar, at Alameda São Boaventura 524, in Fonseca, white flag: BRL 7,350
Nova Friburgo
Vila Nova Friburgo Post, at Avenida Presidente Costa e Silva 741, in the Center, white flag: BRL 7,550
New Iguaçu
Netinho Gas Station, on Rua Dr. Barros Junior 1511, downtown, white flag: BRL 7,490
Petrópolis
Auto Posto Dona Isabel, at Rua Doutor Sa Earp 555, in Morin, white flag: BRL 8,090
Resende
Bd-2 Auto Posto Ltda, at Avenida Presidente Vargas 301, in Campos Elíseos, white flag: BRL 7,490
beautiful river
Auto Posto Primeirão de Rio Bonito, at Avenida Martinho de Almeida 20, in Mangueirinha, Vibra Energia flag: BRL 7,390
Saint Anthony of Padua
CNG Pádua Comercio de Combustível, on Estrada Pádua – Pirapetinga s/nº, Km 01, white flag: BRL 7,650
San Francisco de Itabapoana
Auto Posto Santa Clara, on Rodovia São Francisco Gargaú s/nº, block 31, in Praia de Santa Clara, Vibra Energia flag: BRL 7,870
Sao Goncalo
Auto Posto Monteiros, at Rua Doutor Nilo Peçanha 678, in Estrela do Norte, Vibra Energia flag: BRL 7,340
St. Johns Wood
Auto Posto Marrakesh, at Rua Joao Matos Filho s/nº, lot 71, in Parque Alian, white flag: BRL 7,090
Sapucaia
Anta 3D Service Station, on Highway BR-393 s/nº, Km 37, in Anta, Vibra Energia flag: BRL 7,990
Saquarema
Pin Point Auto Serviço de Combustíveis, at Avenida Saquarema 3.151, in Porta Roca, Alesat flag: BRL 7,870
teresópolis
Teresópolis Station, at Rua Waldir Barbosa Moreira 55, downtown, white flag: BRL 7,350
three rivers
Treriense Gas Station, at Rua Nelson Viana 552, in Portão Vermelho, white flag: BRL 8,040
valencia
Combustíveis Valença, in Praça Dr. Paulo de Frontin 249 F, Center, white flag: BRL 7,890
Round Round
Pares Metalúrgico Fuel Station, on Rodovia dos Metalúrgicos 1.200, in São Geraldo, white flag: BRL 7,680
Source: ANP – Survey carried out from June 12 to 18