XP launches fee-free digital account

XP launched its digital account, with no opening or maintenance fees, in addition to offering unlimited banking services such as TED and Pix

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Last Monday (20), XP launched its digital account, without opening or maintenance fees, in addition to offering banking services, such as unlimited TED and Pix, automatic debits, bill payments, debit card, withdrawals, portability of salary and 24-hour service.

About 300 thousand XP customers already have access to the service. However, from the launch until September of this year, the institution intends to expand it to another 3.5 million customers.

The digital account can be handled by XP’s own application, where customers can manage their resources on the same platform.

“The launch of the digital account is part of our strategy to serve the entire financial ecosystem of customers. Now, we started to offer more banking services so that our customers can do everything with us in an uncomplicated and secure way from the app they already know”, said Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

How to open an XP digital account?

Anyone who wants to open an XP digital account must be of legal age, have an individual account at the institution and have the app (available for Android and iOS) on their cell phone, with the token enabled.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

In the app, just click on “Account” and then on “Activate Free”, accept the terms of use and register or validate facial biometrics.

According to XP, in principle, those who already have an active investment account and credit card will be served. However, in July, the functionality will be extended to eligible customers and, between August and September, to all other customers.

Difference between accounts

Thus, the digital account will have the same agency and investment account numbers. The client will have an account with the brokerage code XP Investimentos (102) and another with Banco XP (348). Even though they operate separately, they work within the same application.

In this way, the investment account allows the client’s financial planning and the administration of its applications. The digital account makes it possible to manage daily expenses, such as transfers, bill payments and other transactions.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com