Zé Neto leaves the stage again due to health problems; Cristiano takes over shows – Who

Zé Neto (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Singer Zé Neto had to leave the stage due to health problems. According to the press office, reported this Thursday (23), he has a cough, impairing the treatment of the vertebrae – the singer fractured three ribs in early June and had taken a rest period.

With that, Zé Neto’s partner, Christian took over the shows that are already booked. “Cristiano took responsibility for the stages and has faced commitments. Last Tuesday night (21), in Pará, Cristiano fulfilled the duo’s commitment and also had the reinforcement of his friends Netto and Henrique”, says the team. of the duo.

“We are not just partners in music, Zé and I are partners in life, and as a friend I have to be by his side always. I have a lot of faith and certainty that all this will pass. And I will always be here to honor our history, already, he will be back, and I’m here to thank the public. Because it’s your energy that moves us!”, declared Cristiano.

Zé Neto still doesn’t have a date to perform again.

Read the full statement:

“Singer Zé Neto was once again removed from the stage because of his cough, which impairs the treatment of his vertebrae. The fans who accompany the duo also follow the difficulties of the last few months, this time, Cristiano took responsibility for the stages and has faced commitments. Last Tuesday night, 21, in Pará Cristiano fulfilled the duo’s commitment and still had the reinforcement of his friends Netto and Henrique. The public was delirious with the singer’s strength. music Zé and I are partners in life, and as a friend I have to be by his side always. I have a lot of faith and certainty that all this will pass. And I will always be here to honor our history, already, he will be back, and here I thank the public. Because it’s your energy that moves us!”, comments the emotional singer.

As soon as he has medical clearance, Zé Neto resumes his schedule alongside his musical partner, childhood friend and giant in attitude Cristiano”.