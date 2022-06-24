Zé Neto walks away from the stage again and Cristiano takes on shows

The singer Zé Neto returned to be absent from the stage due to health problems. He had a coughing condition, hampering treatment in the vertebrae after breaking three ribs earlier this month. The information was confirmed by his adviser. While he recovers, Cristiano takes over the duo’s shows.

“We are not just partners in music, Zé and I are partners in life, and as a friend I have to be by his side always. I have a lot of faith and certainty that all this will pass. And I will always be here to honor our history. Yes, he will be back and I’m here to thank the public, because it’s your energy that moves us!”, commented Cristiano.

Last Tuesday (21/6), Zé Neto was not at the show that took place in Santarém, Pará, and Cristiano performed together with Netto & Henrique. In addition, the duo’s performance at São João de Assú, in the interior of Rio Grande do Norte, scheduled for Wednesday (22), was cancelled.

“As soon as he has medical clearance, Zé Neto resumes his schedule alongside his musical partner, childhood friend and giant in attitude, Cristiano”, informed the duo’s advice in a note.

At the beginning of the month, Zé ​​Neto had to step away from professional commitments after breaking three ribs, which caused the cancellation of part of the duo’s schedule scheduled for June. Just over 10 days later, he got emotional when he announced his return to the stage.

