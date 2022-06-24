Zenit says ‘yes’ and Corinthians advances for Yuri Alberto with the right to package

The 21-year-old centre-forward does not want to return to Russia due to the war in Eastern Europe. Timão is the favorite to have him on loan

The 4-0 rout against Santos and the spot sent to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil excited the fans of Corinthians. And the tendency is that the Club does not feel in its own success and continues to reinforce the cast of Vítor Pereira for the second semester. A signing that has become closer in recent hours was the striker Yuri Alberto.

The 21-year-old striker belongs to Russia’s Zenit, but with the war raging between the country and Ukraine, Yuri Alberto’s plans have changed. So much so that he did not return for the pre-season of the São Petersburgo club and remains in Brazil preparing with a professional aside. According to the portal goal, Corinthians would have already settled the salary bases with the athlete.

In the first place, the deal must really take place on loan, with Corinthians paying 100% of the salaries. “Zenit does not rule out making a player exchange, even if on loan, to conduct business after FIFA authorizes players who work in Russia and Ukraine to suspend their contracts for another year,” he said. informs colleagues Raísa Simplício, Raul Moura and Thiago Fernandes.

The transfer has not yet been finalized, hence the caution of Timão’s leaders. Internacional, the striker’s former club, runs abroad, in addition to clubs in Europe. But the name of Yuri Alberto is the favorite on Vítor Pereira’s agenda to strengthen the sector, which recently saw the experienced Jô terminate his contract.

Yuri Alberto was sold to Zenit by Internacional in January this year for 25 million euros. In Russia, the striker has scored six goals in 14 games so far, contributing to the local league title in the 2021/22 season.