19-year-old man who went viral asking for a 76-year-old bride adds millions of hits on social media showing the couple’s routine

Recently, a video of a couple went viral on TikTok. However, this is not a relationship ‘within common standards’ placed by society. Giuseppe D’Anna is 19 years old, and his fiancée is 76.

The record with a marriage proposal exploded on the social network and currently has more than 80 million views and 6 million likes. Watch the order below:

However, this was not the only one that rocked the platform. The couple continues to post various content on the networks, all with thousands of hits and some reaching millions.

Most of the videos show the couple having fun, with their partner dancing and smiling. Recently, a video of the couple that resonated was the staging of one of the scenes from the movie Titanic, where Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson are in front of the ship, with a soundtrack that has become a true classic, just like the movie. See the couple’s version. The video currently has nearly 400,000 views:

Age difference

The age difference of a couple is still taboo for some people. Recently, a 25-year-old woman who fell in love with her 55-year-old boss in a job interview opened up about what it’s like to live in that kind of relationship. In a report to Metro UK and shown here, she said that many friends criticized the relationship at first, due to the difference between the ages. However, this was beneficial for the couple. “As soon as I saw him, my heart started beating fast again and that’s when I knew I had fallen in love. I found his charisma attractive, as well as his leadership in the workplace. […] There is so much happiness a life partner can bring, don’t miss it because of a minor taboo,” said Suzanna Diaz.

