5 movies that debuted this month on Netflix and are already among the most watched in 2022

If you don’t miss a Netflix release, then you’re probably one of the viewers who swelled the audience of the productions on this list, which are already among the most watched of the year. Now, if you haven’t had much time to follow what has arrived on the platform in recent months and want to know what to see when you have a few moments to spare, then you can make the most of this list. If you’re curious to know which movies were released this month and which are already in the top 10 of the year, follow along! Highlights for “Amor e Gelato”, 2022, by Brandon Camp; “Throwing High”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar; and “Centauro”, from 2022, by Daniel Calparsoro. The titles available on Netflix are in alphabetical order and do not follow ranking criteria.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

Love and Gelato (2022), Brandon Camp Maila Iacovelli / Netflix Lina’s mother’s last wish, before she died, was for her to go to Tuscany to meet her father. Unwilling to enjoy the beauties of the place, Lina just wants to go home. Until she receives a diary her mother kept when she lived in Italy. So, Lina begins to discover a romantic and artistic universe that inspires her and leads her to discover her parents’ secrets and embark on her own love story.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make the NBA.

Centaur (2022), Daniel Calparsoro Disclosure / Netflix Rafa is a young man addicted to emotions and speed and wants to become a professional motorcyclist. Until he discovers that his son’s mother owes a debt to drug dealers. To protect his family, Rafa proposes to pay off the debt by working as a pilot. Soon he is forced to make decisions that will change his life forever.

Chicken and the Dark Hamster (2022),Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet Disclosure / Netflix King Peter found Frangoelho when he was still a baby, alone in a boat, and adopted him. He taught this unusual child that what makes him different makes him special. But Frangoelho, a young man who is half chicken and half hare, just wants to be like everyone else. When his trickster uncle, the Dark Hamster, breaks out of prison, Chickenbird and two friends set out on an adventure to capture the villain and learn valuable lessons.