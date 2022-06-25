7 best thriller movies of the moment to watch today on Netflix

If you don’t mind getting tense, anxious, getting scared and feeling a little revolt while watching a movie, this list is for you. Here, suspenseful productions, available on Netflix, that will leave you with your nerves on edge. Sometimes, this is the only way for us to release that accumulated stress due to a problem, maybe a test or an argument. It is said that releasing extreme doses of adrenaline can make your muscles relax after all. Highlights for “The Wrath of God”, 2022, by Sebastián Schindel; “Lucky Whose?”, from 2022, by Charlie McDowell; and 2022’s Spiderhead by Joseph Kosinski. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

The Wrath of God (2022), Sebastián Schindel Martin Kraut / Netflix Luciana faces a series of mysterious deaths in the family, which draw closer to her by the minute, while the enigmatic writer she worked for looks on in a horrified and suspicious way. In a desperate attempt to save her only remaining living relative, she must race against time to find the truth and end the killing spree.

Whose luck? (2022), Charlie McDowell Disclosure / Netflix A man breaks into the home of a tech billionaire, who is on a vacation with his wife. Everything goes wrong when the arrogant tycoon and his wife decide to return early only to discover they are being robbed.

Spiderhead (2022), Joseph Kosinski Disclosure / Netflix In a groundbreaking penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, prisoners use a surgically implanted device that administers doses of mind-altering drugs. For serving as guinea pigs, your sentence is reduced. In Spiderhead, there are no bars, no cells or uniforms, the volunteer prisoners can be themselves… until they change completely. Sometimes for a better version. Need to relax? There’s a drug that does that. Don’t know what to say? There’s also a drug that can solve it. But when prisoners Jeff and Lizzy form a bond, their journey towards redemption takes a turn for the worse as Abnesti’s experiments begin to test the limits of free will.

The Leaked Photos (2021), Wregas Bhanuteja Disclosure / Netflix Sur is a first-year computer student. She befriends members of the campus theater company, whom she believes she can trust. Until one day, after a party, Sur wakes up with the feeling that she has been drugged and has no memory of what happened the night before. Suspicions are that one of her friends has taken advantage of her trust. Using his computer skills, Sur decides to seek the truth about what really happened.

Munich: On the Edge of War (2021), Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

The Guilty (2021), Antoine Fuqua Glen Wilson / Netflix Joe Baylor is a feisty LAPD officer who is taken off the streets for his bad behavior while awaiting trial. Until then, he is demoted and put to answer emergency calls. One tedious day, Joe gets a call from Emily, a woman who pretends to talk to her daughter on the line, while trying to camouflage a distress call from her kidnappers.