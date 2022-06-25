777 plans to look for Textor to discuss possible partnership between Vasco and Botafogo for Maracanã | vasco

The friction between Vasco and Consórcio do Maracanã crossed borders and reached Miami. Annoyed with the fact that the game between Vasco and Sport, on July 3, was vetoed at the stadium, Josh Wander, owner of 777 Partners, spoke with Vasco officials and expressed his willingness to seek potential new partners for the bidding process. of Maracanã, due to the attrition with Flamengo and Fluminense. Botafogo will be sought after.

There has not yet been any contact to discuss the stadium, but a meeting with John Textor, owner of 90% of Botafogo’s SAF, is planned. The idea is to meet with the American businessman to hear what he thinks about the matter, on Josh Wander’s next visit to Brazil, which should happen soon. Vasco’s expectation is that the sale of 70% of SAF will be voted on by the partners in July. Coincidentally, Textor criticized Nilton Santos this week.

From Miami, Josh followed the course of a troubled week, which ended with Vasco taking legal action to play in the stadium, against Sport. The Consortium, which has Flamengo and Fluminense ahead, claims that the match would cause damage to the pitch due to the large number of games on the calendar. The two clubs invested around R$ 4 million in the renovation of the field at the beginning of the year, but the lawn already shows signs of wear.

1 of 5 Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, alongside Jorge Salgado, at Maracanã — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, alongside Jorge Salgado, at Maracanã — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

O ge heard from people connected to the stadium that there is no implication with Vasco, as long as the club’s presence at the stadium does not become routine (more than 10% of matches as home team in the season), and the excess of matches causes damage to the lawn and harms the quality of the show and the health of the players. Flamengo (permissionary) and Fluminense (intervening party) will present a technical report on the field to the Court.

Vasco, in turn, sees the veto as retaliation, for all the problems the club faced with the concessionaire before the game against Cruzeiro, on June 12. At the time, Vasco was taken by surprise with the price charged by the consortium (R$ 250 thousand for rent + R$ 130 thousand for operating expenses).

2 of 5 Flamengo and Fluminense argue that too many games will harm the Maracanã lawn — Photo: André Durão Flamengo and Fluminense argue that too many games will harm the Maracanã lawn – Photo: André Durão

Vasco has already officially expressed its desire to participate in the Maracanã bid. The initial plan is to form a partnership with Flamengo and Fluminense, but the club encountered resistance, especially from the tricolor board. The wear and tear has increased in recent weeks because of everything that involved the stadium. If the pointers are not adjusted, the club will look for new partners to participate in the process.

There is still no date set for the opening of the bidding process for the stadium. There are those who believe behind the scenes of the clubs that there will be no movement in this direction before the elections for the Government of Rio de Janeiro, at the end of the year.

John Textor criticizes Nilton Santos

3 of 5 John Textor criticized Nilton Santos for football games — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF John Textor criticized Nilton Santos for football games — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Coincidentally, this week, in an interview with SporTV, John Textor criticized the Nilton Santos stadium and revealed that he is thinking of looking for a new venue for Botafogo games in the future. However, he mentioned the possibility of building a new stadium and did not mention Maracanã.

– Any stadium built with an Olympic track around it is not a football stadium… – The cost of converting Nilton Santos would be very high. I want to see a structure that has a connection between the social club and the football club. An installation that has the stadium, the youth categories, the social part, all creating an energy that drives our team. That’s what makes a successful club. I’m looking at land, I would say that’s my main long-term goal,” said Textor.

