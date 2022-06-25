9 facts about Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is an iconic franchise that started in video games and gained several other media due to its success, including movies. It became known as one of the most violent franchises in the gaming universe and is close to completing 30 years of existence.

It featured a diversity of games that are released until today, where the graphic and movement quality has improved over time and, therefore, is already part of pop culture and entertainment history.

To learn a little more about Mortal Kombat, we’ve gathered some interesting facts about the game and its creation.

1. Mortal Kombat would be a game about Jean Claude Van Damme

A curious aspect of the game’s early days is that, initially, it was going to be a licensed game named after Belgian actor and wrestler Jean Claude Van Damme, according to franchise creator Ed Boon. Even the actor’s body and also his fighting movements were used as a basis for characters initially.

But it didn’t work out very well. According to him, actor Jean Claude Van Damme didn’t like the idea much in the long run, but they still used him as a model using his participation in the movie The Great White Dragon. Although he did not participate in the filming, the character Johnny Cage (initials JC in honor) was totally inspired by him as well.

Over time, the game changed its initial proposal and, as a result, began to be inspired by other works and people, as is the case of Aventureiros no Bairro Proibido. The game was inspired by the character Thunder from the movie to bring Raiden, the god of thunder, to life. The villain Lo Pan served as a reference for the creation of the Mortal Kombat villain, Shang Tsung.

2. Toasty! is a tribute to the game’s audio designer

If you’ve played classic Mortal Kombat you’ll surely remember Toasty. It’s an image of a man that appears in the corner of the screen along with the expression and that for a long time was a target of curiosities for players. Who is that guy?

The mystery has been revealed and Toasty is none other than Dan Forden, the franchise’s chief audio designer. This was one of the great easter eggs of the game at the time and came after a joke by one of the creators of the franchise, Ed Boon.

They both used to play some football games in arcades together and one day Dan Forden wanted to say “Predict Toast!” (something like “I predict you will lose) and ended up saying “Predict Toasty!”. The way he spoke the word ended up becoming a joke that later appeared in Mortal Kombat II.

3. The game was the reason for the creation of an indicative rating in the United States

Nowadays it is common for games to have an indicative rating depending on the content, especially in relation to violence and nudity. But it wasn’t always that way, and in the United States, it was the arrival of Mortal Kombat that raised this question.

One of the great assets in relation to its rivals in the category (such as Street Fighter, for example), is that Mortal Kombat arrived as a game that shows graphic violence and also the use of blood. Even initially because of the company’s policies, on the SNES there was no blood (or it was green), and for the Mega Drive it was necessary to release it through the code ABACABB.

But all this controversy ended up causing the industry to start a content rating system for video games. But one of the main goals with this was, in fact, to protect the industry itself, which could now have voluntary self-regulation. This ended up preventing politicians from bringing more active ways to restrict content.

That’s how the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the ESRB, was born.

4. There are 2 sub zeros

Many people don’t know, but there are 2 characters who were nicknamed Sub-Zero in the game and both were Scorpion’s opponents. The first of these was Bi Han, who was the first Sub-Zero.

Scorpion was led to believe that Sub-Zero was responsible for the decimation of his clan, and so he decides to enter the Mortal Kombat tournament. It is in this tournament that he ends up killing Sub-Zero. However, Bin Han had a younger brother, named Kuai Liang, who decided to wear the mantle and assume that nickname. His goal is to avenge his older brother’s death.

They meet again in the second tournament, organized by Shang Tsung, where they fight a life and death fight. However, she is interrupted by cybernetic ninjas from Sub-Zero’s clan.

5. First Sub Zero continued in the game, but as another character

After being killed by Scorpion, Bi Han, who was the first Sub-Zero, became a specter, a demonic form of what he once was. That’s how Noob Saibot, the dark ninja and the incarnation of evil, came about. He first appeared in Mortal Kombat II as a secret character and became a playable character in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

An interesting curiosity about the character is that his name is a tribute to the creators of Mortal Kombat. They used their surnames spelled backwards so Noob comes from Boon (Ed Boon) and Saibot comes from Tobias (John Tobias).

6. Movements were created with real people

Another great asset of Mortal Kombat is that the game showed very realistic movements of fights and combats. This was because the game was created from a motion capture technique that, for the time, was quite innovative. Something along these lines had also been used in Prince of Persia.

With this technique, the characters were not drawn in 2D as with other games of the genre, but digitized from recordings of real people. That way, from games up to Mortal Kombat 3 and Ultimate, all the fighters were created from moves made by real people.

Nowadays you can find videos on the internet that show this work and compare the actors’ movements with the characters, it’s quite interesting.

7. Bruce Lee was a character inspiration and his son had a guaranteed role in the first movie

Anyone who has followed Bruce Lee’s career and has seen his films will easily recognize the actor’s inspiration for the character Liu Kang. Both in terms of visuals and movement and even the noises it made during fights.

But an interesting fact is that Bruce Lee’s son also has a history linked to Mortal Kombat, even if unfortunately it’s very short. It turns out that when the first movie based on the game was produced, the role of Johnny Cage was reserved for Brandon Lee.

Unfortunately, before filming began, Brandon Lee died while filming another film, The Raven, in a case that became very well known in the film industry. Brandon had an accident with a gun that was supposed to have blanks, but had real bullets.

8. First movie is to this day one of the most profitable video game adaptations

Unlike the world of comics that has hugely successful adaptations on the big screen these days, movies with video game adaptations aren’t exactly big hits for the most part. 1995’s Mortal Kombat was one of the first of its kind and marked an era for its success that lasts until today.

The film had a budget of about 18 million dollars and managed to raise 70 million dollars in the United States alone. In total box office, it grossed over 122 million dollars, making it a huge success. These days it ranks among the most profitable video game film adaptations ever made.

9. Animality came from rumors

One of the most interesting ways to kill an opponent that emerged with the arrival of Mortal Kombat 3 was Animality. Fans of the game started to spread the word that it had a super secret special fatality and that it was so secret and difficult to perform that few people were able to access it. According to rumors, this special Fatality caused the character to transform into an animal and finish off the opponent.

This rumor ended up reaching the developers who loved the idea and really added this new type of finishing, dubbed Animality.

So, do you know any curiosity about games or movies that could be added to the list? What is your favorite Mortal Kombat? Comment there!