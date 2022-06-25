Adriane Bonato and Claudia Rodrigues enjoy a romantic walk

The morning of this Friday (24th) started very romantic for Claudia Rodrigues and her fiancee, Adriane Bonato. The actress was clicked on a paddleboat ride in Rio de Janeiro alongside the businesswoman and they didn’t mind being photographed during the romantic moment.

At Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, they emerged enjoying the sunny day together. They were always hugging or very close to each other. In addition, they were not intimidated by the photographer and were caught kissing a lot during the romantic walk.

Check out the photos below:

Photo: Dan Delmiro/AgNews
Photo: Dan Delmiro/AgNews
Photo: Dan Delmiro/AgNews
Photo: Dan Delmiro/AgNews

Marriage between Adriane and Claudia Rodrigues

Claudia Rodrigues proposed to her manager a few weeks ago and after a few days without answers, Adriane accepted the proposal and they have been living a romantic phase ever since. Even with little time of relationship, they are already arranging the ceremony, however, they did not reveal the date.

“Very soon, but very soon, there will be engagement and marriage. So, Dri accepts the marriage proposal and will marry Claudinha yes. It’s the couple of the year, as they say. So, we cannot disappoint. Here comes the wedding”declared Adriane, in an interview with the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’.

