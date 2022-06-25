advances in Corinthians and Gabigol monitored by Jesus

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the opening of the transfer window.

In Brazil, the highlight goes to Corinthians, which is in advanced negotiations with striker Yuri Alberto, talks with Pulgar and received proposals from Bruno Méndez

Flamengo also became a topic, as a Turkish website highlighted that Fenerbahce, a team led by Portuguese Jorge Jesus, want striker Gabigol.

In Europe, the news revolves around the future of Gabriel Jesus, a Brazilian striker who is on track with Arsenal

In addition to him, the young attacking midfielder Reinier, who belongs to Real Madrid, can be loaned again – he played for Borussia Dortmund last season.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Corinthians and Yuri Alberto: will it work?

Image: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The hiring of Yuri Alberto as a reinforcement for Corinthians’ attack is underway. In the last few hours, the athlete positively signaled to the Parque São Jorge club the offer of a loan contract valid for a season and a monthly income – considering salaries and gloves – in the approximate amount of R$ 1 million. The negotiation is still ongoing.

According to the UOL Esporte with people involved in conversations between the athlete’s staff and the São Paulo club, the contract is being drafted and only bureaucratic details prevent the announcement. The player is in Brazil and was satisfied with the project presented by Corinthians. The football director Timão does not confirm the information.

Chilean can also arrive

Corinthians have ongoing conversations for Erick Pulgar. The midfielder belongs to Fiorentina and played for Galatasaray on loan last season. In search of a reinforcement for the defensive midfield, Timão evaluated some names in Europe in recent weeks and then decided to open negotiation for the Chilean player.

Also in CSKA Moscow’s sights, Pulgar, 28, has been out of South American football since 2016, when he was signed by Bologna. With a contract valid only with Fiorentina until June 2023, Erick Pulgar was revealed by Antofagasta and also represented Universidad Católica. He is a frequent name in the call-ups of the Chilean national team.

Bruno Méndez receives proposal

Cruz Azul, from Mexico, made contacts interested in Bruno Méndez, back to Corinthians after loan to Internacional, on the recommendation of coach Diego Aguirre. Compatriots worked together in Colorado.

The poll, however, did not please Corinthians, and Cruz Azul considered the player’s price expensive, which blocked the possibility of advancing in the negotiation.

End of the line for Gabigol?

Shortly after hiring coach Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahçe wants to take Gabigol from Flamengo. According to the Turkish website Fanatik, the club is willing to pay 15 million euros (equivalent to R$82 million, at the current price) to be able to count on the services of the centre-forward.

One of the idols of Flamengo fans, Gabigol has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2023 and a release penalty of 33 million euros (R$ 182 million). The Brazilian also arouses interest from other clubs.

Vital does not go to Gremio

The hiring of Mateus Vital, which came to be evaluated, is practically ruled out by Grêmio. The reason for this is the attacking midfielder’s style of play, which does not match the needs of the squad at the moment.

The person responsible for explaining this situation was coach Roger Machado. The explanation of the field commander shows that the characteristics of the athlete linked to Corinthians are not exactly those sought by the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

Meanwhile, at Inter…

Image: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

Internacional advanced in talks with Thiago Galhardo. After loan to Celta, from Spain, the striker returns to Colorado in early July, and should be used by Mano Menezes. According to the UOL Esportethe conversations between the club’s management and the athlete’s staff are going well for him to be reinstated and used until the conclusion of his contract, at the end of this year.

A renewal of the bond is not ruled out, to guarantee the safety of the club and the athlete for a longer period of time. At the age of 32, Galhardo should return to Inter after having his first experience in Europe. There were two goals and two assists in 34 matches.

Kardec and Atlético-MG: happy ending

Alan Kardec is the new player for Atlético-MG. The striker, who will be linked until the end of 2024, was announced with a video through the social networks of the Minas Gerais team.

At 33 years old, Kardec is the second reinforcement of Galo in the mid-season window. Earlier, the club had announced the return of defender Jemerson.

And now, Ceni?

Image: Ettore Chereguini/AGIF

Decision with classic in the Copa do Brasil, in the South American and marathon in the Brasileirão. Its roster is short, DM is full and signings can only be used after the 18th of July, at the opening of the window. What would you do? This is Rogério Ceni’s drama today in São Paulo.

Arboleda’s serious injury increased São Paulo’s need to go to the ball market in search of reinforcements. The defender fractured and tore ligaments in his left ankle and became the (likely) third casualty for the remainder of the season, alongside Luan and Gabriel Sara. according to UOL Esportethe club looks at defender, midfielder, centre-forward and a sprinter from the side.

It won’t be this time…

Reinier will be loaned again by Real Madrid in the new season. The Spanish club has decided that it will not make room for players extra-community in the 2022/23 squad to fit the young attacking midfielder.

Loaned to Borussia Dortmund in the last two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22), having made 39 official games and scored just one goal, the Brazilian is then available on the ball market to find a new destination.

From Manchester to London — and money to Palmeiras

Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have forwarded the signing of Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, for 45 million pounds (about R$ 290 million). There was progress in talks between the clubs today (24), after weeks of negotiations. Favorites from the start, the Gunners have approached a total deal and are preparing a long-term contract for the Brazilian striker.

If the likely transfer of Gabriel Jesus is confirmed in these terms, Palmeiras will profit around 3.1 million pounds (about 20 million). This is because Verdão is entitled to approximately 7.1% of the total amount, 5% of which are economic rights and 2.09% a solidarity mechanism as a training club.