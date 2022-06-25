After criticism, Globo changes name of Ivete Sangalo’s program | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Globe Globo changed the name of the program to Pipoca da Ivete

After a wave of criticism, G lobo decided to change the name of the program that Ivete Sangalo will lead on Sundays starting in July. Even having presented the attraction to the advertising market with the title of Mixto Quente, the new Sunday was renamed to Pipoca da Ivete. The premiere is scheduled for July 24.

The new title is inspired by the Bahian carnival, where Ivete is the absolute queen. Popcorn is the term used for the revelers who stay outside the strings that surround the trios electricians for not having bought the abadás to enjoy the shows closer to the sound cars.

“Without strings, it’s in popcorn that this free space will be represented on the stage of Veveta, at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro, where everyone goes after just one thing: fun. Sunday afternoon will be between games, riddles, challenges, lots of music and chat, in tables that take turns and are renewed with each program. And the best: Mainha doesn’t just play the role of presenter, she faces the games together with her guests, who can be famous or anonymous”, says the broadcaster in a statement.

Mixto Quente was included in the program’s commercial plan and began to receive a wave of criticism for two reasons: it was a wrong spelling of the popular sandwich “mixed hot” and also because it was a title already used in a 1986 program on the network, which lasted less than two months.

In the new statement, Globo gave some details about some of the frames that will be commanded by the presenter:

“In one of the frames, Batalha de Família, based on the format of the American hit Family Game Fight, Ivete and her guest have the help of two families who play together, between challenges and guesswork, in search of the final prize. In another dynamic, Ivete’s thousand talents are put to the test. She and the participants will be called to interpret classic scenes and dramaturgy from Globo. Other surprises and interactions with the audience promise to shake up the program.”

The column had already anticipated how other dynamics of Pipoca da Ivete will be. Check out:

Fresh Cuca:

One person on the team sits in the scenographic freezer while the others list words about a topic. Upon returning, the player has to guess the words. If you miss, take an ice bath.

Gossip Neighbor:

The participant jumps on a trampoline and gives hints to the team to guess what he sees on the other side of the wall.

What do you like?:

Two players are blindfolded and it takes turns to try food. One describes what he tasted to see if the other finds out what that food is.

Hello Ivete:

Guests need to guess words that are spoken with varying interference.

Arere:

One guest sings using only the word “arerê” and the other has to guess what the song is.

Worth Laughing Again:

Dispute in which actors interpret classic Globo scenes.

Challenges:

Two people face each other in duels as if emptying a tissue box faster.