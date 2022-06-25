After Cruzeiro’s agreement, Ronaldo shoots: “Homophobic is not welcome in our game” | cruise

Ronaldo spoke out once again against the homophobic chants in the stands. This Friday, Cruzeiro had an agreement approved by the STJD and even avoided losing points in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, due to shouts in the stands in the 1-0 victory over Grêmio, at Independência.

In the live on his channel, also this Friday, Cruzeiro’s football manager cited the disciplinary transaction that the club won in the STJD and said that homophobic people are not welcome in team games as home team.

“I want to remind you that it is a very serious problem, it is a crime, and homophobic fans are not welcome at Cruzeiro games. In addition to committing a crime, they will be harming their team.”

– Message for Cruzeiro and for everyone. We can no longer tolerate this kind of behavior. (…) Let’s fulfill our obligation, make the fans aware, this is not welcome in our stadiums.

Ronaldo had previously spoken out to criticize the stance of fans who chant homophobic chants in stadiums. Grêmio was also denounced for the same reason in the game against Cruzeiro, did not accept the disciplinary transaction proposal, and will be judged by the STJD, at risk of losing points in Series B.

The transaction accepted by Cruzeiro provides for the payment of a fine of BRL 30,000, of which BRL 15,000 as a measure of social interest and BRL 15,000 for the CBF. In addition, other measures must be adopted by the club, which are:

Use of the captain’s armband in rainbow colors;

Use of the corner flags in the colors of the rainbow;

Posts on social networks (educational booklet) to combat LGBTPhobia;

Special publication on the official website on the subject and on the day of “LGBT Pride” – June 28;

Meeting with the club’s organized supporters, to carry out awareness-raising work on chants, with the signing of minutes and subsequent dissemination.

The fulfillment of the sports disciplinary transaction, plus the determinations of the Rapporteurship, must occur during the period of 30 days, from the approval.