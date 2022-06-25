After Gian and Giovani’s show, city hall will readjust the sound height of the next attractions – ONDA POÇOS

The city hall of Poços de Caldas, informed this Friday, 24, that it will readjust the volume of the sound for the next presentations of Arraiá na Praça.

According to some people who got in touch with the Onda Poços journalism, the sound of the concert by the duo Gian and Giovani, held this Thursday, 24, was heard for almost two kilometers from the place, which caused discomfort for residents of some neighborhoods.

The city hall’s press office said that “the secretary of tourism will take measures as of today, so that, as far as possible, the sound level for the other shows is remodulated”.

The show attracted 15,000 people.

Gian and Giovani, one of the most played country duos in the history of Brazilian radio, took about 15,000 people to the Antônio Molinari Municipal Park, according to the Military Police.

Due to the amount of people, security was reinforced. the Secretary of Social Defense, Rafael Conde points out that the event was a success, without problems due to the support of the GCM, Traffic Agents and Military Police of Minas Gerais, which ensured security inside and outside the park.

You have 3 more days to go and it’s a family party of fun and tradition.

CHECK OUT THE FULL SCHEDULE:

6/24 (Friday)

19:00 – Theater | “The caipiras and the Banda Pirapora”

20:30 – Show | Nathalia Diniz

22:00 – Show | Renato Teixeira (MAIN STAGE)

06/25 (Saturday)

14:00 – Theater | Arraiá at BrinCanTo

15:15 – Quadrilha | Wilson Hedy Molinari Municipal School

16:00 – Quadrilha | Municipal School Sérgio de Freitas Pacheco

16:30 – Show | Wesley and Thiago

18:00 – Presentation Filhos do Forró

18:30 – Quadrilha | SESC

19h00 – Show | Joao Carlos and Carlos Leite

20:30 – Show | Fine Fulô

22:00 – Show | Alysson and Adysson (MAIN STAGE)

06/26 (Sunday)

14:00 – Show | Singer João Guilherme

15:15 – Quadrilha | CIS Sebastião Martins

15:30 – Presentation at the Levada do Forró

16:45 – Quadrilha | PMJ Vilas Unidas

17:00 – Theater | Arraiá Folia

18:30 – Show | Gala Trio

20h00 – Show | Giovanni and Denilson

*On Sunday all attractions take place on the main stage.*

