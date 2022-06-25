After losing subscribers, Netflix lays off 300 more employees – 06/24/2022

Netflix laid off 300 employees on Thursday, mostly from the United States and Canada, to adjust after the loss of subscribers that has been occurring since the beginning of this year.

This is the second round of layoffs for the company, which in May laid off another 150 employees after its shares plummeted as investors realized growth had stalled.

“We regret not having seen our downturn sooner, we could have ensured a more gradual readjustment of the business,” admitted Netflix founders Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, in a text sent to employees and reproduced by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the cut affects 3% of the company workforce worldwide.

The majority of those laid off, 216, are from the US and Canadian offices, while 53 are from Europe, 30 from Asia and 17 from Latin America.

“We know that these two rounds of layoffs have been very difficult for everyone, and have created a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. We plan to return to a more normal course of business in the future,” the directors said.

Despite the negative situation, the company promised that in the next year and a half the number of employees will be able to grow again by more than a thousand jobs, without specifying in which areas.

According to the company’s latest earnings report, released in April, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, a period in which it had net income of US$1.597 billion, down from the US$1.706 billion achieved in the first three months of the previous year.

“Our relatively high penetration of homes (including the large number of homes that share accounts), combined with competition, is creating difficulties for revenue growth,” said those responsible for the company.

Among the new measures studied, which would affect consumers, the service could charge more for sharing accounts with other houses and start showing advertising on the cheapest subscription.