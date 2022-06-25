After scandal, former education minister breaks up with Bolsonaro: ‘It will end up in the pot’

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub (PMB) seems to have broken with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Friday 24 after the revelation that the former captain may have interfered in the investigations against Milton Ribeiro, his successor at the MEC.

In a series of posts on social media, he called Bolsonaro the ‘biggest betrayer’ and claimed that the current president’s actions ended Brazil. The two politicians had been apart since Weintraub defied Bolsonaro’s guidelines and maintained his pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo to contest the vote with Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

“He promised a conservative government without corruption. He delivered a Centrão-Military government. The biggest betrayal will end up in the pot…The luxury life on the Navy jet ski cost Brazil!”, attacked Weintraub.

He promised a CONSERVATIVE government without CORRUPTION!

He delivered a Centrão-Military government.

The biggest betrayer will end up in the pot…

The luxury life on Jet Ski da Marinha cost Brazil! pic.twitter.com/6U3QyWc2iP — Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) June 24, 2022

In the publication, an internet user also rebutted Weintraub’s criticism, claiming that it was ‘ugly to spit on the plate he ate’, noting that he held the position of government minister for more than a year. He then replies, “And steal? Is it ugly?”, insinuating that the former captain also made detours.

In a previous publication, he had already accused Bolsonaro of misusing public resources for promoting jet ski tours. “Did I cheat by being honest and staying honest? Please note that the jet ski [que Bolsonaro usa] it belongs to the Navy and the gasoline is paid for with our taxes”, he wrote.

And steal? Its ugly? — Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) June 24, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Weintraub’s criticisms occur in the wake of new chapters in the allegations of corruption in the MEC in the administration of Milton Ribeiro in an attempt to distance itself from the current government, which further weakened its anti-corruption discourse.

Weintraub was a minister for more than a year and claims to have been removed from the ministry for not agreeing with the recently revealed corruption schemes. Upon leaving office, however, he remained close to Bolsonaro and fueled the expectation of having the president’s support in the race for government in SP. The series of attacks and insinuations that Bolsonaro was corrupt only started when he was passed over by the former captain, who chose Tarcísio de Freitas as his candidate.