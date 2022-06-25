After undergoing surgeries, Arthur Aguiar ‘opens his heart’ and sends a message to internet users: “Because of the anesthesia”

Arthur Aguiarchampion of BBB 22, recently surprised their fans by revealing that their “Fort as Never” music tour had been postponed due to medical reasons. The ex-confined man was suffering from an inguinal hernia and had to undergo surgery to correct the problem.

The famous “seized” the moment and decided to do three other operations: septoplasty (correction of deviated septum), a turbinectomy (removal of a bullous concha in the nose due to rhinitis) and an adenectomy (cauterization of the adenoid region). Before the surgery, the carioca revealed a certain “fear” of the procedures.

After long hours in the hospital, the famous appeared on his social networks to reassure his followers. Still a little ‘doped’ because of the anesthesia, Arthur sent a message to internet users: “Hey guys! How are you? Well, just dropping by to say that everything is ok, everything went well with the surgery”started the former Rebel.

In his latest story to date, the actor stated that he would keep fans updated on his recovery once he was released from the hospital. “I’m still a little groggy from the anesthesia. Soon I’ll go home and show you guys, okay? Thank you so much for the messages and prayers. It worked, the doctors’ doctor was there”said.