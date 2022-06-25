Alexa will have a function that allows you to listen to loved ones who have passed away

The well-known virtual assistant Alexa will have a new function and will help to kill the longing for a daily conversation with a loved one who has passed away.

Controversial and innovative, the feature was announced by Amazon and will allow ‘artificial intelligence’ to imitate the voices of people who have become stars.

The demonstration of this function was done by Rohit Prasad, the company’s chief scientist for Alexa AI, during the annual MARS conference. And the audio left many people in disbelief. (video below)

Demonstration

The company’s chief scientist began with a demonstration that may seem surreal.

The video shows a little boy asking Alexa to read the book “The Wizard of Oz” in the voice of his late grandmother. Something that AI can do with great ease.

The exhibition of the material lasts for a short time, but it manages to stir the feelings of any spectator.

Pandemic and losses

Thus, Rohit Prasad points out that having human attributes in Alexa and other artificial intelligences is important, even more so in times of pandemic, as many have lost someone they love.

According to the presentation, AI systems can learn to imitate an individual’s voice with just one minute of recorded audio.

That is, it would not be complicated for a person to make different uses for a voice message, whether from someone deceased or not.

Despite the presentation, Amazon did not confirm whether this function will be made available to users and left suspense for the debut of the new feature.

Deepfake is already used

If you were uncomfortable with the idea of ​​using your virtual assistant to hear the voice of a family member who has passed away, don’t worry. This is an understandable sentiment, just like any other related to this information.

However, this type of resource is something much more common than it seems. Industries such as video games and movies have been using so-called “audio deepfakes” for a long time.

In fact, the use of AI to generate voices, synthetic calls, is nothing new.

Several applications such as Resemble, ReSpeecher and iSpeech, can clone anyone’s voice in minutes of recording and has been used for fiction.

The big difference is that Amazon has great popularity, which makes it dictate the rules in terms of technology.

Even though AI can’t eliminate the pain of loss, it can definitely make your memories last.

And you, what do you think of this new tool?

See the demo from the Amazon boss:

With information from Technoblog