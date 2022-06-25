Amazon: Check out lightning deals on wireless headphones

Every day Amazon has flash deals on various electronic devices. This Thursday is no different. There are several products with great discounts on the site, but they are only valid for today, June 23. Below we have listed some wireless headphones with great discounts on the Amazon website. Check out!

QCY T16 wireless headset

The device has an ergonomic design, which provides comfort and reduces pressure on the ears, has excellent audio quality and active noise cancellation, ensuring better immersion in the content consumed by the user. In addition, the headphones can be controlled via the QCY app, and have easily customized settings.

HAPPYAUDIO TWS

HAPPYAUDIO wireless headphones have excellent sound quality and an intelligent noise suppression system, with two high definition microphones that work together, in addition to smart noise reduction technology during calls, which guarantees high definition sound without noise. unwanted.

The device also has a display in the charging case, which indicates the device’s battery level and a multifunctional key, which makes it possible to change songs, increase and decrease the volume of the audio output, answer a call and activate the voice assistant of the device. smartphone.

BRL 189

QCY T17S wireless earphone

The QCY T17S has excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, water resistance and ergonomic construction to provide maximum user comfort during periods of use. The headphones can offer up to 30 hours of battery life by combining the headphones charge with the charging case.

BRL 169

