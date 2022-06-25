Amazon Prime Day will take place in July with discounts on several products

Check out all about one of Amazon’s biggest events!

On Thursday (16), Amazon reported that the Prime Day sales event will take place on July 12 and 13.

Last year, the results of the sales event were spectacular: the initiative represents the largest two-day sales period in the company’s history for third-party sellers.

According to Adobe Analytics, during the event, online spending surpassed $11 billion, which is a 6.1% increase over Prime Day 2020, which was held in October.

The event will start at 4 am on July 12, Brasília time, and will last for 48 hours and will include several countries, the first time being from Poland and Sweden. Discounts on toys, electronics, household items, clothing and other items will be available.

“With the small businesses and national brands that our members love and trust, we are excited to bring some of our best Prime Day deals to even more customers around the world,” Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, said at a press conference. of press.

Prime customer loyalty and attraction of new buyers

The Prime Day event takes place every year on Amazon with the aim of retaining its Prime subscribers and attracting new buyers to the program. Prime Day began in 2015 and accounts for about 1% to 3% of Amazon’s annual sales, according to analysts.

Finally, it’s not just Amazon that offers discounts during Prime Day. Competitors such as Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy’s are also promoting their own sales to take advantage of the increase in online traffic, which is driven by Prime Day shoppers.

