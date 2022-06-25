Anatel seizes 5,700 non-approved items in warehouses

After three days of inspection, agents from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) found 5,700 non-approved telecommunication products, that is, without registration that the product meets Brazilian guarantees and standards, in Amazon warehouses. The inspection began last Tuesday (21), taking place in the cities of Betim (MG) and Cajamar (SP).

The operation is part of actions to combat piracy, focusing on distribution centers of online retailers. With 16 professionals from Anatel, the operation carried out an in-depth inspection, with the support of Direp (Division for Reprimanding Smuggling and Embezzlement of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) and PFE-Anatel (Federal Attorney Specialized with Anatel).

In an official note from the Agency, the counselor Moisés Moreira stated that it was a process without difficulties, since they had the cooperation of Amazon. The inspection guarantees “telecommunications products of proven quality”, in addition to their safety, said Superintendent of Inspection Hermano Tercius, co-coordinator of the action, with Moreira.

“Anatel has been working constantly with marketplaces to block the publication of advertisements for irregular products. Amazon fully cooperated with inspection agents, providing proper identification and verification of products sold by its various sellers”, said the advisor.

“An inspection action like this provides security to the consumer by guaranteeing the acquisition of telecommunications products of proven quality and that do not jeopardize the physical integrity of the consumer and his family”, said Tercius.

The seized products were worth around BRL 500,000 and ranged from cell phone chargers, portable batteries and wireless headphones, among other items. According to Anatel, to check if a product is approved, it is necessary to check the presence of the approval seal or consult the Agency’s portal.

O UOL contacted the Amazon team for placement. The article will be updated in case of manifestation.