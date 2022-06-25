Anchor of Cidade Alerta discovers incurable disease: “I cried in the air”

Record journalist made a deep outburst about the disease that he has been fighting for two and a half years

Paulo Gomesone of the leading names in the RIC TV, Record’s affiliate in Curitiba, vented about a rare disease that has affected him during the daily presentation of Cidade Alerta in the south of the country.

According to the anchor, since 2020 he suffers from a disease called ACNES (Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Incarceration Syndrome) and after 2 years of treatment, he still hasn’t found a cure for the serious problem.

Paulo Gomes reported the difficulties he has been going through in recent years and detailed that his pain is so intense that he takes morphine twice a day to be able to withstand the crises.

“I would say it is the hardest challenge of my life. Two and a half years ago, a pain appeared in the abdominal region and I was hospitalized many times, there were five surgeries and I have another scheduled”, began the journalist on the podcast of Lúcio André, his colleague from Record in Paraná.

“It is very hard for you to take morphine twice a day, not knowing what you have, being hospitalized several times, go to São Paulo, look for the doctors and the best, go to Albert Einstein, go to Campinas and not find a solution. You don’t know if you’ll wake up well tomorrow, if you won’t wake up well”, reported the Cidade Alerta anchor, talking about the difficulties of treatment.

