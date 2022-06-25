Anderson Conceição got six stitches on his forehead after a clash in Vasco’s victory; see photo | vasco

+ See the complete classification of Série B do Brasileirão

The head clash happened in the 35th minute of the first half (see video above) and stopped the match for three minutes. The defender had to play with a cap and an improvised protection to stop the bleeding until the break, when he had his forehead sewn up.

In addition to the stitches, the region where he suffered the blow was quite swollen after the match, as you can see in this image:

At the press conference after the game, coach Maurício Souza highlighted precisely the team’s spirit of commitment against Operário.

– Our team is not worried about playing football that jeopardizes our victory, it is worried about leaving the winning field. With stitches on the forehead, as was Conceição. With Yuri’s pain, Edimar’s pain, whoever is on the field. They are worried about leaving the field leaving life and the three points.

Vasco’s captain experienced a similar episode in the Campeonato Carioca, in a match against Flamengo. At the time, he suffered a step by striker Pedro in the middle of the first half, claimed shortness of breath, but stayed on the field until the end. An imaging test found in the following day that he had cracked his rib.

With four straight wins, Vasco is the runner-up in the Brasileirão Serie B, with 30 points. The team returns to the field next Wednesday to face Novorizontino away from home, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

