Anitta loses suitcase with costumes for Rock in Rio Lisbon

Focused on the preparations for her performance at Rock in Rio Lisboa and her tour in Europe, Anitta tells a story that happened today. The singer lost a suitcase with her costumes and those of her dancers after dispatch and the airline does not know where the object is.

“Now the tour has started. Until then it hadn’t started yet. It only starts when everything starts to go wrong. My suitcase with all the costumes is gone. From the ballet, my… everything. It’s gone. everyone’s costumes to be more organized with everything. The suitcase with all the show clothes is gone. There’s no clothes for the ballet, there’s no clothes for me. The airline can’t find it. I don’t know how they can’t find a huge suitcase full of tape and identification. Clothes for all shows”, reported the singer in Instagram Stories.

In addition, the singer explains that she didn’t lose any more pieces because she used her own method to track the suitcase. “I went to do an ad and they gave me a bunch of dog location tags, but we stuffed them in some bags. Some bags were gone with knee pads and everything, and the producer only found them because there were tags inside. And even then, still the suitcase didn’t arrive. But at least we’re tracking it by tag. Now, the show’s costumes don’t have it”, he explains.

Even with the unexpected – which, according to her, has already happened in other editions of Rock in Rio -, Anitta was not shaken by the situation. “All Rock in Rio concerts are like that. Remember that the other time the suitcase with all the ballet clothes disappeared? Only the ballet clothes, I didn’t have mine. My mother and I spent the night sewing ballet clothes before the show. at the show, I was already dead from sewing clothes for the dancers, that we bought the cloth on the spot. Don’t wait for looks. Wait for the delivery in the dance, in the joy, in the charisma. I’m going to drink shots to forget that I was supposed to be with amazing looks. Let’s move on. If I have to go naked, I will. I do body painting”, she declared.