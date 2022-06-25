Anitta says Bolsonaro does not represent Brazilians on French TV

Brazilian singer Anitta was invited to speak about her new album “Versions of me” on the most watched talk show on French TV, Quotidien, on TF1, on Friday night (24). In the program, the artist was asked about President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and, without mentioning her name “for bringing bad energies”, she was quick to say that he “does not represent Brazilians”.

“How is Bolsonaro?” asked the show’s host, Yann Barthès, in perfect Portuguese. Anitta, who spoke for more than ten minutes on various subjects, alternating between French and Portuguese, said that she did not pronounce his name, that she called him Voldemort – in reference to the Harry Potter saga -, “the one who should not be named “.

Barthès insisted: “But can I say?” Anitta made a disgruntled face and reacted: “If you want…”. “It’s just that, for me, politics is very important and I, as a celebrity, as a singer… the public is always watching what I say. I like to pass on my political thinking to the public too. And I don’t agree. with a lot of things this president does: I think he encourages racism, prejudice, everything bad,” he said.

“Prejudice is unacceptable, in my view,” continued the singer, who then recalled that Bolsonaro had an “issue with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Yann Barthès said that “he was not very elegant”. Anitta was quick to make it clear: “He does not represent Brazilians at all, we are super respectful”, she pointed out.

On the show, Anitta, who was introduced as “South American superstar turned world superstar”, defended the freedom of bodies – all types of bodies. And she said that she directs her music videos herself, which are an extension of her music.

Presenter Yann Barthès presented several clips of the singer on the program and specifically commented on “Girl from Rio”: “it’s kind of crazy for us French people, a little stuck, to see the incredible relationship between Brazilians and bodies”. “We Brazilians are very free. I like to convey the message that we can do whatever we want: man, woman… There is a culture where men can do everything; when women do the same things as men men, they are judged, so I like to break this taboo”, replied Anitta.

Anitta, who said she admired French culture, said that she started to learn the language during confinement and that she finds French a “very sexy” language. Yann Barthès countered saying that he also considered the ‘Brazilian language’ sexy. The singer said that she started studying on Instagram and studied with her millions of followers, to learn together the language of Molière. The singer also said that her favorite film “of life” is the French “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain”, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (2001).

The singer was also asked about Neymar and PSG and said: “I don’t understand anything about football, it’s you who will have to tell me. If you like him, you tell me and I’ll take the message to Brazil.”

Anitta begins a European tour this month with shows in Portugal, France, Italy and Switzerland – including the iconic Montreaux Jazz Festival -, among others.