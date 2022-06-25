Anitta says that suitcase with costumes for Rock in Rio Lisboa is lost: ‘Nobody thinks’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Anitta says that the suitcase with the costumes for Rock in Rio Lisboa was lost. The singer performs at the festival in Portugal this Sunday (16).
Post Malone and Jason Derulo are also attractions on the Mundo Stage. Rebecca and Johnny Hooker are among the Brazilians scheduled for the last day of the festival in Lisbon.
“I disappeared my suitcase with all the costumes from the ballet, my, everything… It disappeared, disappeared”, said Anitta in a series of videos published this Friday (24).
“There are no clothes for the ballet, no clothes for me. The airline can’t find them, I don’t know how.”
Anitta has been on tour in Europe since the beginning of June.
“Don’t wait for looks, wait for the delivery in the dance, in the joy, in the charisma. I’m going to drink a few shots to forget that I was supposed to have incredible looks”, he said.
Ivete Sangalo and Iza sang at the 1st weekend of Rock in Rio Lisboa — Photo: Publicity/Rock in Rio
Rock in Rio Lisboa starts again this Saturday with shows by Duran Duran, A-ha and Ney Matogrosso.
On the first weekend, Ivete Sangalo, Iza, Muse and The National rocked the Portuguese in Parque da Bela Vista.
The festival in Rio takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at the Olympic Park. All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
Iron Maiden, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Guns N’Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the main attractions.