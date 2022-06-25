Arroba hits R$ 325 with “desperate” refrigerator

The industries that were previously “dominating the market” now face difficulties with the gap in the supply of live cattle, having to offer more to try to compose their slaughter scales.

The physical market fat ox recorded firm prices and, in some markets, even higher, this Wednesday, on the 22nd. As informed since the beginning of the week, the difficulty encountered with the gap in the supply of live cattlebrought greater upward pressure on the prices of at sign. This scenario should remain in the short and medium term.

The difficulty in the origination of live cattle has been observed in a more pronounced way at this moment in the production and commercialization places of the North region. In the squares of São Paulo, the market also found the path of valorizationmainly for animals destined for the export market.

According to Scot Consultoria, the physical market for live cattle in São Paulo, in the daily comparison, the price of live cattle and fat cows rose by R$2.00/@ and the price of fat heifers R$1.00/@ in the day-to-day comparison day.

The reference for live cattle is R$308.00/@, for fat cows R$280.00/@ and for fat heifers R$300.00/@, gross and forward prices. This scenario has been maintained with the upward bias in the market, bringing a correction in the other markets, reducing the base differential for the São Paulo market.

The animal that serves the export market – young animal up to 30 months old – has also been highly valued, with an average value of R$ 320.00/@. One-off negotiations already take place above this amount, with prices of R$ 325.00/@ with payment within 7 days and slaughter scheduled for June 27thaccording to a negotiation informed by the rancher on the Agrobrazil app.

Already the indicator of Cepea do Boi Gordo, brought a new appreciation of at the close of this Wednesday. Thus, the market went from R$ 321.40/@ to a level of R$ 321.50/@. In the dollar comparison, the price of the Brazilian arroba is quoted at US$ 62.19/@. Check the chart below to see the behavior of the at sign in the last 30 days of June.

Buyer market in the south of Goiás, the price of live cattle is R$287.00/@, gross and forward price, R$286.50/@, without Senar, and at R$282.50/@, tax free (Senar and Funrural). Increase of 1.4% or R$4.00/@ in the day-to-day comparison.

For the fat cow and heifer, the quotation is R$272.00/@ and R$280.00/@, respectively, gross and forward price. Increase of R$2.00/@ and R$1.00/@, same order.

According to Agrifatto’s daily report, during this week, MT has had an advance in its prices every day so far. On B3, while the futures maturing in Jun/22 closed the trading session without changes, the contract maturing in Jul/22 had a daily variation of -0.37%, quoted at R$333.20/@.

“The short-term trend still refers to the continuity of this movement, in line with the difficulty that slaughterhouses find in the composition of their slaughter schedules, which serve an average of five working days. The supply of finished animals is restricted, as expected for this transition period between harvest and off-season. China standard animals remain in high demand on the market, carrying a premium of up to R$30 in relation to animals that are sold on the domestic market”, says Iglesias.

Photo: Marcus Mesquita

Replacement recovering prices, points out Agrifatto

The partial average for the month of June for the value of calf from Mato Grosso do Sul is R$ 2,514/cab, which represents a drop of 7.21% in the monthly comparison (so far), and this adjustment is due to to two main factors, the downturn in the livestock cycle and the seasonality of replacement. This June partial also represents the lowest sales value for 2022.

Boi Gordo through the squares, according to Safras & Mercado

Boi in the capital of São Paulo was R$ 320.

In Dourados (MS), it was indicated at R$ 299.

In Cuiabá (MT), the value of the arroba was R$ 282.

In Uberaba (MG), a price of R$ 310 per arroba was registered.

On the other hand, in Goiânia (GO) the indication of the arroba of fat cattle was R$ 305.

Wholesale

According to Agência Safras, the beef wholesale market registered stable prices. According to Iglesias, the business environment again suggests price accommodation, in line with the slower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month, a period that has less appeal to consumption.

“For the first half of the month, with advances in replacement, the expectation is that there will be room for some price hikes“, said Iglesias. The front quarter remains quoted at R$ 17.20 per kilo. The needle tip is still priced at R$ 17 per kilo. The hindquarter is supported at the level of 22.50/kg.

All the audio visual content of CompreRural is protected by Brazilian legislation on copyright, its reproduction is allowed as long as the source is mentioned and with prior notice through the email [email protected]