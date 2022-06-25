Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus: £45m

Arsenal have forwarded the signing of Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, for 45 million pounds (about R$ 290 million). There was progress in talks between the clubs today (24), after weeks of negotiations. Favorites from the start, the gunners have approached a full deal and are preparing a long-term contract for the Brazilian striker.

If the likely transfer of Gabriel Jesus is confirmed in these terms, Palmeiras will profit around 3.1 million pounds (about 20 million). That’s because the Verdão is entitled to approximately 7.1% of the total amount, with 5% of economic rights and 2.09% of solidarity mechanism as a training club.

Initially, Manchester City had a bigger request to sell Gabriel Jesus, but the talks were going for at least 50 million euros (over R$ 270 million). The contract valid until June 2023 does not give much scope for higher figures, and the transfer of Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, to City also contributed to the advances, for space in the squad and financial fair play.

Gabriel Jesus has been planning a market move for some time to have more minutes and is determined to transfer this summer window, with an eye on a spot in the Qatar World Cup with Tite’s Brazilian team.

At the age of 25, Gabriel Jesus has been with Manchester City since 2016. He won nine official titles, with emphasis on three editions of the Premier League (2017/18 and 2018/19 and 2020/21). This past season, he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 games.

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on twitterInstagram, TikTok, Kwai and Facebook