Astro Chris Hemsworth Takes Parents, Brother, Sister-in-Law and Wife to New ‘Thor’ Launch – Monet

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 17 hours ago

Actor Chris Hemsworth at the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Samantha Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Leonie Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth (Photo: Getty Images)

The Hemsworth family attended the launch event for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022) in Los Angeles. Star of the newest Marvel blockbuster, actor Chris Hemsworth took his wife, brother, sister-in-law and parents to the premiere of the production directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi. The event was held at the traditional El Capitan cinema.

The Hemsworth family posed together for photographers on the red carpet at the party. The record shows Hemsworth in the company of the couple consisting of his older brother Luke Hemsworth and sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth; by his wife, actress Elsa Pataky; and parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth.

Actress Elsa Pataky and actor Chris Hemsworth at the Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) launch event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Subsequently, the Australian actor also posed only in the company of Pataky, with whom he has been married since 2010. The two are parents of three children: first-born India Rose (10 years old) and twins Sasha and Tristan (8 years old). The Spanish actress has four films in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise under her belt.

Actress Elsa Pataky at the Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) launch event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Pataky also drew attention on the film’s red carpet as she paraded through the event in a revealing white dress, with a plunging neckline at her bust and a slit in her legs. Of the Hemsworths, the great absence was the youngest of the family, also actor Liam Hemsworth, remembered for his presence in the films of the franchise ‘The Hunger Games’.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: reproduction)

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is Hemsworth’s fourth solo film as Marvel’s God of Thunder. He also participated in ‘Avengers’ (2012), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

One of the protagonists of the series ‘Westworld’, Luke Hemsworth makes a cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. He reprises his humorous role in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017) as an Asgardian actor who plays Thor in a play about the hero’s deeds.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ marks the return of actress Natalie Portman as scientist Jane Foster, now also with the powers of Thor. Actor Christian Bale plays the villain Gorr. The film still counts in its cast with Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan.

Watch the work trailer:

