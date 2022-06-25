Astronomy: 6 essential apps for those who like to observe space | Productivity

Observing the sky can be made easier with the help of apps, as they allow the identification of stars, planets, space stations and even satellites such as the moon. The apps map from GPS services, so users can use them to check out parts of the cosmos from their phone’s camera. Thus, platforms available for Android and iPhone (iOS) smartphones, such as Star Walk 2: Sky Map and Statellites Tracker, can serve to expand knowledge about astronomy. Check out all the options in the list below.

1 of 7 Application Phases of the Moon is one of the alternatives that help in the observation of the night sky; check the list of 6 astronomy apps — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo Application Phases of the Moon is one of the alternatives that help in the observation of the night sky; check the list of 6 astronomy apps — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

1. Star Walk 2: Sky Map

Available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, the app can identify stars, satellites, comets and more – but beware, you have to grant access to your current location to do so. After permission, just point the cell phone camera to the sky and identify the space objects. If you want, you can still check the information about each of them.

The service also features other interesting features such as astronomy news, details about the sky’s visibility for the next night, real-time information about planets and satellites. In addition, it also has night mode and the option of even a “time machine”, to see details of the sky in a past or future date. You can also subscribe to the premium version of the app for prices that start at R$3.90 per month.

2 of 7 Star Walk 2: Sky Map is one of the top apps for observing the sky, moon phases and astronomy phenomena; — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo Star Walk 2: Sky Map is one of the top apps for observing the sky, moon phases and astronomy phenomena; — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

The Satellite Tracker app allows you to identify the presence of man in Space through the location of satellites and the International Space Station. The free version of the platform makes it possible to check the exact locations of each of them, in addition to knowing when they will be visible in the sky.

On the other hand, to get information about what can be seen with the naked eye, you need to purchase the Premium version for R$ 3.69 per month — with the right to a week of free trial and complete removal of ads. Also, it is possible to configure alerts so as not to miss the passage of any astronomical object.

3 of 7 Satellites Tracker App allows you to check satellite location and more information about the presence of man on the moon; — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo Satellites Tracker app allows you to check satellite locations and more information about the presence of man on the moon; — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

For taking pictures of the night sky or just observing what is visible in Space, the SkyLive app is a good option available for iPhone (iOS) phones. The service can provide information about the degree of visibility of the stars, weather, which planets and constellations will be visible in real time at your location, among others. To be able to use it, just choose a region on the map.

It is worth mentioning that it works in conjunction with the Star Walk 2 application, and allows the user to find objects in the sky and view information about the routes. SkyLive also has an extension for Apple Watch which can alert the user of important astronomical events.

4 of 7 The SkyLive app provides important data for observing the night sky — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo The SkyLive app provides important data for observing the night sky — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

NASA’s app, available for Android and iOS, offers “a universe” of astronomy information. On the platform, it is possible to check the latest news, impressive images, videos, podcasts, space mission data and even an agenda with the most important events on the subject. In the settings, for example, it is possible to activate notifications to be notified about news from the agency, such as daily photos of space objects.

5 of 7 Nasa application allows you to follow news about astronomy — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo NASA application allows you to follow news about astronomy — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

Simple but useful to not miss anything about the phases of the Earth’s natural satellite, the Moon Phases app can be downloaded on Android and IOS for free. In it, it is possible to check the current phase of the moon, degree of illumination, distance to Earth and even the age of the current lunar cycle. In addition, you can set reminders for moonrise and moonset times.

Also, the platform provides a location system capable of showing where the moon is. To use it, just accept the terms of use, define your location and check the available resources right on the main screen.

6 of 7 Application Phases of the Moon — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo Application Phases of the Moon — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

6. Adobe Lightroom: to take photo

If, in addition to following astronomical events, you want to photograph them, the Lightroom app can be ideal for that. With various functions such as capturing HDR images, the app can help you take high quality night sky images. It is available on Google Play Store and App Store, and after downloading, you need to login with Facebook, Google or Apple credentials.

In addition to taking pictures, Lightroom also works as an editor. That way, you can take advantage of the app to make various adjustments to the images, such as setting the level of contrast, shadows, exposure, and other options. To have access to more customization and editing features, the user can subscribe to the Premium version, for R$ 80.99 per year or R$ 7.99 per month.

7 of 7 Lightroom app allows you to take photos and make quality edits — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo Lightroom application allows you to take photos and make quality edits — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

