Athletico vs Bragantino: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

O athletic arrives from 10 unbeaten games in the season, with seven wins and three draws, between Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. In the last round, the red-black team won the classic Atletiba no Couto Pereira. Hurricane’s last defeat on May 14 against Fluminense, in Volta Redonda.

Undefeated for four games in the Brazilian, Bragantino aims for a victory to touch the top squad of the national team. Currently, the team is in 10th place, with 18 points – three less than Hurricane and Atlético-MG, which are in the G-4. A victory for Massa Bruta would also end the victory fast against Paraná. In the last five matches, Athletico have won three and drawn two. The last victory over Hurricane was in 2012, for Série B.

Athletico – Coach: Felipão

The commander opted to save most of the holders, with an eye on Tuesday’s Libertadores round of 16, against Libertad. Khellven, Pedro Henrique, David Terans and the offensive trio are left out. Among the related, the novelty is the presence of Emersonn, 17 years old, called up for the second time in his career.

Hurricane must have: Benedict; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno; Pedrinho, Vitor Roque and Rômulo.

Embezzlement: Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Canobbio and Vitinho (medical department).

hanging: Bento, Cuello, Nicolas Hernández and Pablo Siles.

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

The coach has defender and captain Léo Ortiz at his disposal again. The player, who did not play in the last round because of an indisposition, returns to the starting lineup in place of Kevin Lomonaco.

In the other positions, Massa Bruta should be the same that drew 2-2 with Santos last Saturday, 18th. Jan Hurtado follows in Ytalo’s vacancy, in treatment of an inflammation in the left heel.

The Gross Mass must have: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Jan Hurtado.

embezzlement: Ytalo (inflamed left heel), Renan (Covid) and Emi Martínez (in transition).

hanging: Alerrandro, Cleiton, Léo Realpe and Praxedes.

