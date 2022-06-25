Atlético-MG asks STJD to punish Gabigol, from Flamengo, for a sentence in which the attacker cites “hell” | Brazil’s Cup

Atlético-MG wants the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to punish Gabigol, from Flamengo, for allegedly inciting violence and having had an attitude contrary to discipline and sports ethics. On Wednesday, the Minas Gerais club presented a news of infraction about the sentence said by the striker after the 2-1 in favor of Galo, in Belo Horizonte, for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

– Now we have another weekend and then we go to Libertadores. When they go there, they will know what pressure is and what hell is – said Gabigol, still on the Mineirão lawn. (see video above).

Atletico’s leadership understands that the use of the word “hell” can intensify tempers with a view to the July 13 clash at Maracanã. This Thursday, after analyzing the news of infringement, Ronaldo Botelho Piacente, attorney general of the STJD, gave Gabigol three days to manifest. There is still no decision on possible punishment for the player.

In the request, Galo listed two possible articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code that Gabigol can be framed. Are they:

Article 243-D: Publicly inciting hatred or violence. Penalty: fine and suspension from 360 to 720 days.

Article 258: Assuming conduct contrary to discipline or sporting ethics. Penalty: suspension from one to six matches.

There are 13 pages of a contextualization made by Atlético-MG in which posts by fans of both teams on social networks are cited. Lawyer Carlos Theotonio Chermont de Britto, who signed the document, even quoted a quote from the narrator Galvão Bueno: “a terrible climate is being created”. Recent controversies between clubs were also cited.

Galo also made another request: the ban on the presence of an organized Flamengo crowd in the stadiums for an indefinite period. Social media posts were attached to the infringement notice to justify the request. Torcida Jovem, however, is already banned from attending stadiums.

