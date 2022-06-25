Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza for the Brasileirão: see where to watch, schedule, lineups and game predictions – Play

O Strength enters the field this Saturday (25), against Atlético/MGat the mineirãoat 9 pm, for the 14th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship seeking to consolidate its good moment. Leão is recovering in the season after turbulent moments, and won two straight matches, very important in their contexts: they beat América Mineiro in the previous round of Serie A and last Wednesday, rival Ceará for the Copa do Brasil.

Fortaleza pre-match today, see details

What time is Atlético MG vs Fortaleza

The game will start at 21:00 (Brasilia time).

Where to watch Atletico MG vs Fortaleza

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere and Sportv. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

guesses

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Octavius ​​and Rubens (Caleb); Savinho (Vargas), Ademir and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha). Coach: Antonio Mohamed.

Stronghold: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Tricolor in recovery

If the climate is different at Pici, much more favorable and with more confidence, the urgency of recovery in Serie A remains, as the team is in Z4 with 10 points, 5 of the first team outside the relegation zone. With 6 rounds left to the end of the 1st round of Serie A, the Lion needs to close the gap to the Z-4, facing an opponent of the most qualified. Galo is one of the best teams in Brazil, but like Fortaleza, it is also involved with Libertadores.

With both playing in the middle of next week, strategies should be different for placement in the table. The Tricolor de Aço, despite having the confrontation for the Eighth Finals of the Libertadores against Estudiantes in Castelão next Thursday (30), Vojvoda must climb the best.

Fortress embezzlement

If Vojvoda chooses the best team possible, without sparing, he will be missing: forward Robson, suffered a ligament strain injury in his knee and should only return in a month.

The news among the related are midfielder Lucas Crispim and midfielder Jussa. The first was out of the Clásico-Ki by choice of Vojvoda, even though he was reinstated in the squad. The other athlete was in the medical department for discomfort in his right thigh.

Subtitle:

Lucas Crispim should be a starter for Fortaleza against River Plate this Thursday at Castelão Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula / SVM

It is worth mentioning that the captain and defender Tinga underwent surgery to correct a ligament injury in his left foot and is still away from activities. The steering wheel Hercules is in the DM because of an edema in the adductor of the right thigh and Zé Welison does not play for contractual reasons.

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda is suspended after being sent off against América-MG for complaining against VAR. With that, assistants Gastón Liendo and Nahuel Martínez assume the post and will direct Fortaleza in the national competition.

It will be the 1st time that Vojvoda will no longer command the Ceará club in competitions. The coach had never been suspended, either for card accumulation or for a red card.

Although suspended, the Argentine coach analyzed the confrontation against Atlético Mineiro.

“It will be a difficult duel, against one of the best teams in Brazil. We are going in search of a good result, and counting on the players who are in the best conditions”.

on the rooster

Galo, 4th in Serie A with 21 points and 7 of the leader Palmeiras, will have punctual absences and must enter the field with an alternative team. The reason would be the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, on Tuesday (28), against Emelec, away from home. Coach Antônio Mohamed will not have right-back Mariano, midfielder Jair, midfielder Nacho Fernández and forwards Keno and Zaracho available for the match. The attacking Hulk must be spared.

Mariano and Nacho Fernández completed the sequence of three yellow cards in the victory against Flamengo, last Sunday (19), for the 13th round of the Brasileirão Serie A, and will have to serve an automatic suspension. Also in the confrontation, Jair injured his left hand. Substitutes must be Guga, Rubens and Otávio, respectively. In the attack, without counting on Keno, Ademir must assume the post.

“We have a squad with players with fewer minutes and a lot of desire to play. But, surely, some change will occur”, clarified the Atletico coach.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Atletico MG vs Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/Time: June 25, 2022 at 9 pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima – RS

Assistant 1: Leirson Peng Martins – RS

Assistant 2: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor – RS

Video Referee: Daniel Nobre Bins – RS